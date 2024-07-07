If you are an avid gamer on a budget, purchasing a cheap gaming computer can seem like an overwhelming task. The good news is that there are several places where you can find affordable gaming computers that won’t break the bank. In this article, we will explore some of the best options available to help you find the perfect gaming rig without burning a hole in your wallet.
Where can I buy a cheap gaming computer?
There are several options available for purchasing a cheap gaming computer. Let’s take a look at some of the best sources:
1. Online Retailers: The internet is a treasure trove of affordable gaming computers. Websites such as Amazon, Newegg, and eBay offer a wide selection of gaming rigs at discounted prices.
2. Refurbished Computer Stores: Refurbished computer stores specialize in selling pre-owned and refurbished electronics, including gaming computers. These stores often offer significant discounts compared to buying brand new.
3. Gaming Forums and Communities: Online gaming communities and forums such as Reddit’s r/buildapcsales and r/hardwareswap can be great resources for finding cheap gaming computers. Members of these communities often sell their old gaming rigs at affordable prices.
4. Local Classifieds: Checking local classified ads, both online and in print, can help you find individuals selling their used gaming computers. Meeting in person allows you to inspect the computer before buying.
5. Custom-Built Gaming PCs: Building your own gaming PC can save you money in the long run. Websites like PCPartPicker allow you to choose individual components and find the best prices, resulting in a cost-effective gaming rig tailored to your needs.
6. Discounted Electronics Stores: Stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Micro Center often have sales and discounts on gaming computers, especially during holiday seasons or clearance sales.
7. Local Computer Stores: Some local computer stores may offer affordable gaming computers. These stores might carry used or budget-friendly options, so it’s worth checking them out.
FAQs:
1. Can I find a cheap gaming computer on auction sites like eBay?
Yes, auction sites like eBay often have a wide variety of gaming computers available at competitive prices.
2. Are refurbished gaming computers reliable?
Refurbished gaming computers are typically restored to like-new condition and tested for functionality. However, it’s important to buy from reputable sellers with good customer reviews.
3. Are pre-built gaming computers more expensive than custom-built ones?
Pre-built gaming computers can sometimes be more expensive due to the added convenience, warranty, and customer support. However, building your own PC can save money if you are willing to put in the effort.
4. Can I find cheap gaming computers during Black Friday sales?
Yes, Black Friday sales often offer significant discounts on gaming computers. It’s a great time to grab a bargain if you’re willing to wait.
5. Can I upgrade a cheap gaming computer in the future?
Many cheap gaming computers have room for upgrades, but it’s essential to check the specifications and available upgrade options before purchasing.
6. Can I negotiate the price when buying a used gaming computer?
Negotiating the price is possible when buying from individual sellers, especially through classified ads. However, online retailers may have fixed pricing.
7. Are there any specific times of the year when gaming computers are cheaper?
Besides Black Friday, other seasonal sales like Cyber Monday and Prime Day can offer good deals on gaming computers. Additionally, back-to-school sales and the post-holiday period can have discounted prices.
8. Should I buy an older model to get a cheaper gaming computer?
Buying an older model can be a cost-effective option but ensure that the specifications meet your gaming requirements.
9. Can I find monthly payment options for gaming computers?
Some retailers offer financing options that allow you to pay for a gaming computer in installments, but be cautious of interest rates and fees.
10. Are there any online stores that specialize in selling cheap gaming computers?
Yes, several online stores like CyberPowerPC, iBuyPower, and Skytech focus on providing affordable gaming computers.
11. Can I find affordable gaming computers at local gaming conventions or trade shows?
Gaming conventions and trade shows can sometimes offer discounts on gaming computers, making it worth attending such events if you’re looking for a good deal.
12. Should I prioritize CPU or GPU when buying a cheap gaming computer?
Both the CPU and GPU are essential for gaming, but if you have to choose, prioritize a better GPU as it has a more significant impact on gaming performance.