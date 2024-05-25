Where are screenshots saved on ASUS laptop?
**The screenshots taken on an ASUS laptop are typically saved in a specific folder called “Screenshots”.**
Whenever you take a screenshot on your ASUS laptop, the operating system automatically saves the captured image in a designated folder for easy access and organization. Finding the screenshots folder on your ASUS laptop may vary based on the operating system you are using. Below, we will discuss how to locate the screenshots folder on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
For Windows operating systems:
1.
Where are screenshots stored on Windows 10 ASUS laptops?
Screenshots on Windows 10 ASUS laptops are saved in the “Pictures” folder by default. To find the screenshots folder, navigate to the “Pictures” folder and look for a subfolder called “Screenshots”.
2.
Can I change the default location of the screenshots folder on Windows?
Yes, you can change the default location of the screenshots folder on Windows. Right-click on the “Pictures” folder, select “Properties”, go to the “Location” tab, and click on “Move”. Choose the new location for your screenshots folder and click on “Apply”.
3.
How can I quickly access my screenshots folder on Windows ASUS laptops?
To access the screenshots folder quickly on Windows ASUS laptops, press the Windows key + E key combination to open the File Explorer. Then, navigate to “Pictures” and locate the “Screenshots” folder.
For Mac operating systems:
1.
Where are screenshots stored on Mac ASUS laptops?
Screenshots taken on Mac ASUS laptops are saved on the desktop by default, making them easily accessible. Look for the screenshot file directly on your desktop.
2.
Is it possible to change the default location of the screenshots folder on Mac?
On a Mac ASUS laptop, the screenshots folder cannot be changed. However, you can create a new folder in a location of your choice and move your screenshots there manually.
3.
How can I quickly locate my screenshots on Mac ASUS laptops?
To quickly locate the screenshots on your Mac ASUS laptop, simply look for the captured images directly on your desktop. They will be saved as files with names starting with “Screen Shot” or “Screenshot”.
Now that you know where screenshots are saved on ASUS laptops, it becomes easier to find and manage the screenshots you capture. The designated folder ensures that your screenshots are stored in an organized manner, enabling quick access when needed. Remember to regularly organize your saved screenshots to avoid clutter and locate them easily in the future.