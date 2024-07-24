When was the keyboard cat video made?

The keyboard cat video, one of the iconic viral videos of the early YouTube era, was made in the year 2007. This whimsical video features a cat named Fatso “playing” the keyboard and has since captured the hearts of millions around the world.
The creator of the video, Charlie Schmidt, recorded Fatso’s performance in 1984 and had initially only shared it with friends and family. However, it wasn’t until 2007 that the video gained widespread popularity when Schmidt uploaded it to YouTube.
1. Why is the keyboard cat video so popular?
The keyboard cat video’s popularity stems from its humorous and quirky appeal, combining a talented feline and catchy keyboard tunes that resonate with viewers.
2. How did the keyboard cat video become a meme?
After Charlie Schmidt uploaded the video to YouTube, it quickly gained traction and became an internet sensation. Users began incorporating the clip in parodies, remixes, and various internet memes, eventually solidifying its status as a meme.
3. Was the keyboard cat video the first animal-related viral video?
While the keyboard cat video was not the first animal-related viral video, it certainly played a significant role in the early wave of animal-based internet culture. It paved the way for the countless adorable and comedic animal videos that followed.
4. Who is the cat in the keyboard cat video?
The cat in the keyboard cat video is Fatso, owned by the video’s creator, Charlie Schmidt. Fatso’s distinctive and amusing performance captured the attention and adoration of people worldwide.
5. How did the keyboard cat get its name?
The name “Keyboard Cat” was given to the video after it gained notoriety. The internet community collectively dubbed the video with this name, which has since become synonymous with the feline’s keyboard-playing antics.
6. Did the keyboard cat video result in any lawsuits?
Yes, the keyboard cat video was involved in a high-profile lawsuit. In 2010, Charlie Schmidt and the makers of the video sued the creators of the video game “Scribblenauts” for using the Keyboard Cat character without permission. The case was eventually settled out of court.
7. How many views does the keyboard cat video have on YouTube?
As of [current year], the keyboard cat video has accumulated millions of views on YouTube. However, it’s worth noting that its popularity extends far beyond its YouTube numbers, as it has been shared and reposted on numerous platforms.
8. Has the keyboard cat video inspired other similar videos?
Absolutely! The success of the keyboard cat video has inspired countless similar videos featuring animals “playing” musical instruments or engaging in amusing activities. It sparked a trend within the internet culture that celebrated quirky animal behavior.
9. Has the original keyboard cat passed away?
Yes, sadly, Fatso, the talented star of the keyboard cat video, passed away in 1987. However, his memory lives on through the video and the keyboard cat meme that continues to bring smiles to people’s faces.
10. Is the keyboard cat video still relevant today?
Despite being more than a decade old, the keyboard cat video remains relevant today. Its timeless humor and viral status have solidified it as a classic internet gem that continues to entertain new generations.
11. Has the keyboard cat video influenced popular culture?
Definitely! The keyboard cat video has undeniably influenced popular culture and internet memes. It has been referenced in TV shows, commercials, and even made appearances in various video games, solidifying its impact on modern digital culture.
12. Are there any other notable cat videos from the same era?
Yes, the early YouTube era brought forth many notable cat videos, including “Nyan Cat,” “Keyboard Cat Redux,” and “Surprised Kitty.” These videos, like the keyboard cat video, played significant roles in shaping the internet’s fascination with humorous and adorable feline content.