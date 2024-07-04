Ever since its inception, Microsoft has been at the forefront of the technological revolution, transforming the way we work and play. When it comes to personal computers, Microsoft’s impact is undeniable. So, when was the first Microsoft computer made?
**The first Microsoft computer, known as the Altair 8800, was made in 1975.**
This groundbreaking device was a microcomputer kit that introduced the world to an affordable and accessible way of computing. It was developed by MITS (Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems) and featured a mighty Intel 8080 processor running at a staggering 2 MHz.
Now, let’s explore some related frequently asked questions to gain further insight into the topic:
1. Who developed the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 was developed by MITS, a company founded by Ed Roberts. Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the co-founders of Microsoft, played a crucial role in the development of the software for the Altair 8800.
2. What operating system did the Altair 8800 use?
The Altair 8800 initially used a simple operating system called Altair BASIC. This was one of the earliest programming languages developed by Microsoft, showcasing their pioneering efforts in software.
3. How did the Altair 8800 impact the computer industry?
The Altair 8800 is considered a milestone in the history of personal computers. It inspired many computer enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to develop software and hardware for this new, exciting domain, fueling the growth of the computer industry.
4. How much did the first Microsoft computer cost?
The Altair 8800 was initially priced at $439, without any memory or storage. With the addition of these essential components, the total cost rose significantly. However, even at that price, it was much more affordable than previous computer systems.
5. What were the specifications of the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 had 256 bytes of memory, expandable to a maximum of 64 KB. It featured front-panel switches and blinking lights, which allowed users to input and output data in a rather unconventional manner compared to today’s computers.
6. Did the Altair 8800 have a monitor or keyboard?
No, the Altair 8800 did not have a built-in monitor or keyboard. Users had to enter commands manually using the front-panel switches and observe the output from the blinking lights. It required an extra teletype machine or terminal for proper input/output.
7. When did Microsoft begin developing software for the Altair 8800?
Bill Gates and Paul Allen started working on software for the Altair 8800 in 1974, even before the actual release of the computer. Their dedication and foresight allowed them to create a version of BASIC that ran on the Altair, cementing Microsoft’s early presence in the software industry.
8. How did the success of the Altair 8800 shape Microsoft’s future?
The success of the Altair 8800 brought Microsoft into the limelight, marking the beginning of their journey as a software company. It provided them with a platform to showcase their programming skills and laid the foundation for their future dominance in the computer industry.
9. Were there any competitors to the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 faced competition from other early microcomputers, such as the IMSAI 8080 and the Sphere 1. However, the Altair gained significant popularity due to its association with Microsoft and its influential role in the emergence of home computing.
10. Is the Altair 8800 still in use today?
Due to its age and limited capabilities, the Altair 8800 is not actively used in mainstream computing today. However, it holds immense historical significance as the first commercially successful personal computer and is cherished by vintage computer enthusiasts.
11. How does the Altair 8800 compare to modern computers?
In terms of performance and features, the Altair 8800 is light-years behind modern computers. It lacks the power, speed, and user-friendly interfaces we have grown accustomed to. Nonetheless, it serves as a humble reminder of the humble beginnings of personal computing.
12. What happened to MITS, the company that developed the Altair 8800?
Unfortunately, MITS faced economic difficulties in the late 1970s and was eventually sold to another company. Despite its eventual fate, the legacy of the Altair 8800 lives on, solidifying MITS’ place in the history of personal computers.
In conclusion, the first Microsoft computer, the Altair 8800, emerged in 1975 and marked the beginning of Microsoft’s influence in the computer industry. This iconic microcomputer kit catalyzed a technological revolution and captured the imaginations of computer enthusiasts around the world.