The sale of the first computer is a significant milestone in the history of computing. It marked the beginning of a technological revolution that continues to shape our world. Let’s delve into the fascinating story of when the first computer was sold.
The answer to the question “When was the first computer sold?”
**The first computer was sold on December 12, 1950.**
This marked the commercial launch of the world’s first electronic general-purpose computer called the Universal Automatic Computer (UNIVAC). It was manufactured by Remington Rand, a leading American technology company at the time.
During its early days, the UNIVAC was primarily used for scientific and military purposes. Its introduction revolutionized the way calculations were made, with its remarkable speed and accuracy.
Related FAQs:
1. What was the name of the first computer sold?
The first computer sold was called the UNIVAC (Universal Automatic Computer).
2. Who developed the first computer?
The UNIVAC was developed by J. Presper Eckert and John W. Mauchly.
3. Where was the first computer sold?
The first UNIVAC computer was sold to the United States Census Bureau.
4. What was the cost of the first computer?
The UNIVAC computer sold for $1.6 million, which was a substantial sum at the time.
5. How big was the first computer?
The UNIVAC computer was massive, occupying an entire room with dimensions of roughly 8 feet by 3 feet by 100 feet.
6. What was the processing speed of the first computer?
The UNIVAC computer had an impressive processing speed of 1,905 operations per second.
7. Did the first computer have a graphical interface?
No, the UNIVAC did not have a graphical interface as we know it today. It relied on punched cards and printouts for input and output.
8. How much storage did the first computer have?
The UNIVAC had a storage capacity of around 1,000 words, equivalent to approximately 12 kilobytes by modern standards.
9. How many UNIVAC computers were sold?
A total of 46 UNIVAC computers were sold worldwide between 1951 and 1970.
10. Was the first computer successful?
Yes, the UNIVAC computer was highly successful and introduced the world to the concept of electronic computing.
11. What were the main applications of the first computer?
The UNIVAC was primarily used for scientific calculations, military simulations, and statistical analysis.
12. How did the UNIVAC influence later computers?
The UNIVAC served as a foundation for subsequent computer designs, shaping the future of computing technology. It laid the groundwork for the development of more advanced and compact computers we use today.