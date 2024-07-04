The birth of Apple Inc. remains an iconic moment in the technology industry. Its co-founders, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, started the company in 1976, forever altering the course of personal computing. The first Apple computer, known as the Apple I, was the nascent step that paved the way for the technological revolution we witness today. So, without further ado, let’s delve into the historical significance and the precise timeline of when this groundbreaking machine was sold.
**The answer to the question: When was the first Apple computer sold?**
The first Apple computer, the Apple I, was sold in July 1976. This marked the beginning of the remarkable journey of Apple Inc., a company that would subsequently redefine the world of technology.
1. What was the price of the first Apple computer?
The Apple I was sold for $666.66, a rather intriguing price tag that was meticulously chosen by Steve Wozniak.
2. How many units of the Apple I were sold?
Approximately 200 units of the Apple I were produced and sold within its brief lifespan.
3. Who developed the first Apple computer?
The ingenious minds behind the development of the Apple I were Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, with Wozniak primarily handling the technical aspects.
4. What were the specifications of the Apple I?
The Apple I had a 1 MHz MOS 6502 processor, 4 KB of RAM, and it lacked a casing, keyboard, and display. Users had to connect it to a monitor, keyboard, and power supply to operate it.
5. What is the current value of the Apple I?
Today, the Apple I is considered an extremely valuable collector’s item. Depending on its condition, it can be worth anywhere from $300,000 to over $900,000.
6. Was the Apple I a commercial success?
The Apple I was not a commercial success, but it laid the foundation for subsequent Apple computers that would go on to revolutionize the industry.
7. Did Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak establish Apple Inc. before the release of the Apple I?
No, it was after the release of the Apple I that Jobs and Wozniak formed Apple Inc. in January 1977 to develop and sell the Apple II, the successor to the Apple I.
8. How was the Apple I different from other computers of its time?
The Apple I stood out due to its pre-assembled motherboard, which made it a more accessible option for hobbyists and enthusiasts.
9. What impact did the Apple I have on the personal computer industry?
The Apple I played a crucial role in popularizing the concept of personal computers, making them more accessible to ordinary individuals and fueling the growth of the industry.
10. Where did the Apple I initially gain popularity?
The Homebrew Computer Club, a group of computer enthusiasts based in Silicon Valley, played a significant role in popularizing the Apple I and generating interest in the product.
11. Were there any competitors to the Apple I in the market?
During the same period, a few other early microcomputers were being sold, such as the Altair 8800 and the Commodore PET, but the Apple I had its own unique appeal.
12. Did Apple continue to produce the Apple I after the release of subsequent models?
No, following the release of the Apple II, Apple discontinued the Apple I and focused on developing and producing newer, more advanced models.
The first Apple computer, the Apple I, was truly a marvel of its time. Its release in July 1976 set the stage for an unprecedented era of technological innovation that continues to shape our lives today.