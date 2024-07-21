The Eniac computer, one of the earliest electronic general-purpose computers, was built between 1943 and 1945.
**When was the Eniac computer built?**
The Eniac computer was built between 1943 and 1945.
1. What is the significance of the Eniac computer?
The Eniac computer is considered a significant milestone in the history of computing as it was the first all-electronic computer that could be programmed to perform a wide range of tasks.
2. Who built the Eniac computer?
The Eniac computer was built by a team of engineers and scientists at the University of Pennsylvania’s Moore School of Electrical Engineering, led by John W. Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert.
3. What was the purpose of building the Eniac computer?
The Eniac computer was primarily built for military purposes during World War II. It was intended to calculate artillery firing tables for the United States Army.
4. How big was the Eniac computer?
The Eniac computer was enormous, occupying a space of about 1,800 square feet (167 square meters) and weighing around 30 tons. It consisted of 40 panels, each measuring 9 feet high and 2 feet wide.
5. How fast was the Eniac computer?
The Eniac computer operated at a speed of about 5,000 operations per second, which was quite impressive for its time.
6. How many vacuum tubes did the Eniac computer use?
The Eniac computer contained over 17,000 vacuum tubes, which were responsible for performing the computational tasks.
7. Did the Eniac computer have any memory?
The Eniac computer did not have any built-in memory as we understand it today but used punch cards and plug panels for input and output.
8. How did programming work on the Eniac computer?
Programming the Eniac computer was a labor-intensive task. The programmers had to physically set the switches and cables to create the desired computation sequence.
9. What was the impact of the Eniac computer?
The Eniac computer paved the way for modern computing by demonstrating the potential of electronic computers for solving complex problems. Its architecture and design influenced subsequent computer developments.
10. Was the Eniac computer reliable?
The Eniac computer was not particularly reliable and often suffered from technical issues. It required frequent maintenance and debugging by the team of engineers.
11. How long was the Eniac computer in use?
The Eniac computer remained in use until it was replaced by more advanced machines in 1955.
12. Where is the Eniac computer now?
After its decommissioning, the Eniac computer was dismantled. However, various parts of it are preserved at institutions like the Smithsonian Institution, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Computer History Museum.
In conclusion, the Eniac computer, built between 1943 and 1945, was a groundbreaking achievement in the early days of computing. Its massive size, use of vacuum tubes, and ability to perform complex calculations made it a pioneering machine. Though no longer in use, the Eniac computer’s impact on the field of computing cannot be overstated, as it set the stage for further advancements that have shaped our modern world.