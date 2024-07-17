When was keyboard cat born?

The legendary Keyboard Cat is an internet sensation that has brought smiles to millions of people around the world. This feline musician has become synonymous with comedy and entertainment, and the question of when Keyboard Cat was born is one that many fans often wonder about. Well, it’s time to reveal the answer.
**Keyboard Cat was born on October 16, 1987.**
Yes, you read that right! This beloved internet sensation has been captivating audiences for over three decades. His birth date was not widely known until later years, but it is now a well-established fact amongst Keyboard Cat enthusiasts.
Keyboard Cat, whose real name was Bento, lived a joyful life alongside his human family in Spokane, Washington. He was adopted from an animal shelter when he was just three years old. Little did anyone know that this lovable feline would soon become an international star.
FAQs about Keyboard Cat
1. How did Keyboard Cat become famous?
Keyboard Cat shot to fame in 2007 when his original video, filmed in the early 1980s, was uploaded to the internet. The footage featured Bento’s predecessor, Fatso, playing an old Casio keyboard, and it quickly went viral.
2. How did Keyboard Cat get his name?
When the original video was shared online, many users added humorous captions to the footage, including one that referred to the cat as a “Keyboard Cat.” This name stuck and became the moniker for the iconic feline musician.
3. Is Keyboard Cat still alive?
Sadly, Bento the Keyboard Cat passed away on March 8, 2018. Despite his passing, his legacy lives on, and his videos continue to bring laughter to people all over the globe.
4. How many Keyboard Cat videos are there?
There are numerous Keyboard Cat videos available online. Some feature Bento himself, while others include tributes using different cats. These videos have gained millions of views collectively.
5. Who owns the rights to Keyboard Cat?
Charlie Schmidt, the creator of the original Keyboard Cat video, retains the rights to the footage. He has been vigilant in protecting the brand and ensuring that the legacy of Keyboard Cat endures.
6. Are there any official Keyboard Cat merchandise available?
Yes, there is official Keyboard Cat merchandise available for purchase, including t-shirts, mugs, and keychains. Fans can proudly show their love for this iconic internet sensation.
7. Has Keyboard Cat inspired any music?
Keyboard Cat’s influence extends beyond internet fame. Many artists have even created remixes and sample tracks inspired by his memorable keyboard melodies.
8. Are there any Keyboard Cat successors?
Since Bento’s passing, his legacy has continued with other talented feline musicians. A few cats have taken up the mantle and continue to entertain viewers with their keyboard-playing skills.
9. What are some notable appearances of Keyboard Cat?
Keyboard Cat has made appearances on various TV shows, including “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “America’s Got Talent,” introducing him to new audiences and solidifying his pop culture status.
10. Has Keyboard Cat won any awards?
Keyboard Cat was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Friskies. This prestigious award recognized his contribution to the internet and his ability to bring joy to millions.
11. Can I teach my cat to play the keyboard like Keyboard Cat?
While it’s unlikely that your cat will become a keyboard virtuoso like Keyboard Cat, you can try to teach them some basic tricks and enjoy some musical moments together.
12. Will Keyboard Cat ever be forgotten?
Keyboard Cat has etched himself into internet history and the hearts of millions. His funny and adorable videos, along with his catchy keyboard tunes, ensure that his memory will live on for years to come.
In conclusion, Keyboard Cat was born on October 16, 1987, and his legacy continues to resonate with people worldwide. His humor, charm, and musical talent have made him an unforgettable icon of the internet. Though Bento may no longer be with us, we can still enjoy his videos and celebrate the joy he brought to so many.