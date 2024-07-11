When was eniac computer invented?

The ENIAC computer, short for Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer, was the world’s first general-purpose electronic digital computer. It paved the way for modern computing and revolutionized various fields of science and technology. The development of the ENIAC computer began during World War II and it was completed in 1945. Hence, **the ENIAC computer was invented in 1945**.
FAQs:
1. What does ENIAC stand for?
ENIAC stands for Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer.
2. Who invented the ENIAC computer?
The ENIAC computer was invented by John W. Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert, along with their team of engineers and technicians.
3. What was the purpose of the ENIAC computer?
The ENIAC computer was originally developed for the United States Army during World War II to calculate artillery firing tables. However, its applications expanded beyond military use after the war.
4. Why was the ENIAC computer important?
The ENIAC computer was significant as the first general-purpose electronic digital computer, setting the foundation for modern computing and influencing the development of subsequent computers.
5. How big was the ENIAC computer?
The ENIAC computer was massive, occupying a space of approximately 1,800 square feet (167 square meters), which is equivalent to a medium-sized house.
6. What was the technology used in the ENIAC computer?
The ENIAC computer used vacuum tubes, punched card readers, and thousands of electronic switches, known as electronic diode switches, to perform calculations.
7. How fast was the ENIAC computer?
The ENIAC computer operated at a processing speed of approximately 5,000 additions per second, making it much faster than existing mechanical calculators.
8. How much did the ENIAC computer weigh?
The ENIAC computer weighed approximately 30 tons, due to its large number of components, including vacuum tubes and military-grade wiring.
9. Where was the ENIAC computer located?
The ENIAC computer was located at the Moore School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
10. How many calculations could the ENIAC computer perform?
The ENIAC computer could perform around 5,000 calculations per second, making it significantly faster than previous mechanical calculators.
11. Did the ENIAC computer have storage?
Although the ENIAC computer did not have any built-in storage, it could store intermediate results temporarily using a series of connected registers.
12. How did the ENIAC computer impact society?
The invention of the ENIAC computer paved the way for modern computing, leading to advancements in various fields such as science, engineering, commerce, and communications. It accelerated the development of subsequent computers, leading to the digital age we now live in.