When the partyʼs over keyboard chords?

When it comes to playing “When the partyʼs over” by Billie Eilish on the keyboard, many aspiring musicians find themselves searching for the correct chords. In this article, we will not only provide you with the easy keyboard chords for this popular song but also answer some frequently asked questions that can help you master it.
The keyboard chords for “When the partyʼs over” are relatively simple and can be played by beginners as well. The song is played in the key of A minor, and the basic chords you need to know are:
Verse: Amin – Emaj7 – Cmaj7 – Fmaj7
Chorus: Em – G6 – Dmaj7
Bridge: Gmaj7 – Fmaj7
While these are the main chords used throughout the song, you can add flavor and variation by experimenting with different inversions and voicings.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Are these chords suitable for a beginner?
Yes, these chords are beginner-friendly. They involve some common chords and can be played with relative ease.
2. Can I use these chords for other songs?
These chords are specific to “When the partyʼs over,” but they share similarities with other songs in the same key. You can experiment and use them as a starting point for other songs.
3. What are the suggested fingerings for these chords?
The suggested fingerings may vary depending on your hand size and comfort. However, here are some commonly used fingerings: Amin (1-3-5), Emaj7 (1-2-3-5), Cmaj7 (1-2-3-5), Fmaj7 (1-2-3-5), Em (2-3-4), G6 (1-2-3-4), Dmaj7 (1-2-3-5), Gmaj7 (1-2-4-5), and Fmaj7 (1-2-3-5).
4. Can I play these chords in a different key?
Yes, you can transpose the chords to a different key if it suits your vocal range or desired sound. However, it may require adjusting the fingerings accordingly.
5. What is the strumming pattern for this song?
The strumming pattern for “When the partyʼs over” can be varied depending on your preference. Experiment with patterns like down-up-down or fingerpicking to find a rhythm that compliments the song.
6. Can I use these chords for other instruments?
While these chords are specifically for the keyboard, you can transpose them and use them on other instruments like guitar or ukulele.
7. What are the other chords used in the song?
Aside from the main chords mentioned, there might be additional embellishments or passing chords used in the song. However, the ones provided will allow you to play the song adequately.
8. Are there any alternative voicings for these chords?
Yes, you can experiment with different inversions and voicings to make the chords sound richer and more unique to your playing style.
9. Can I use a piano instead of a keyboard?
Definitely! You can use a piano to play “When the partyʼs over” using the same chords and fingerings.
10. Can I play this song without chords?
If you prefer a simplified version, you can play the melody of “When the partyʼs over” on the keyboard without using chords.
11. What is the tempo of this song?
The tempo of “When the partyʼs over” is around 90 beats per minute (BPM). You can adjust the tempo to your liking.
12. Is it possible to play this song without sheet music?
Yes, you can learn to play “When the partyʼs over” by ear or by following tutorials without relying on sheet music.
Now armed with the correct keyboard chords for “When the partyʼs over” and having additional questions answered, you can confidently embark on learning and playing this beautiful song. Remember to practice regularly and enjoy the journey of mastering this tune!