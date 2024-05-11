When does the new RAM 1500 come out? The new RAM 1500 is set to arrive in showrooms in the second quarter of 2021. **It is an exciting update to an already popular truck, offering enthusiasts and truck lovers the latest features and enhancements.**
1. What are the notable updates in the new RAM 1500?
The new RAM 1500 receives several updates, including refreshed exterior styling, improved interior options, updated technology features, and the addition of new trims.
2. Will the new RAM 1500 come in different trims?
Yes, the new RAM 1500 will be available in a range of trims, from the entry-level Tradesman to the luxurious Limited trim, catering to various customer preferences and needs.
3. Is there a hybrid version of the new RAM 1500 available?
Yes, the new RAM 1500 introduces the innovative eTorque mild hybrid system, available on certain engine options. This system enhances fuel efficiency and performance.
4. Are there any changes to the interior of the new RAM 1500?
The new RAM 1500 offers an updated interior with improved materials and finishes, enhanced storage options, increased technology integration, and available features like a new digital rearview mirror.
5. What are the improvements in terms of technology features?
The new RAM 1500 introduces an available 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Uconnect technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and other advanced driver-assistance features.
6. Does the new RAM 1500 offer advanced safety features?
Yes, the new RAM 1500 includes a range of available advanced safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking, to enhance driver confidence.
7. Are there any changes to the engine options in the new RAM 1500?
The engine options in the new RAM 1500 remain similar to the previous models, offering a range of efficient and powerful choices, including V6 and V8 engines.
8. Will the new RAM 1500 have improved towing and hauling capabilities?
The new RAM 1500 continues to offer impressive towing and hauling capabilities, with the ability to tow up to 12,750 pounds and provide a maximum payload capacity of 2,300 pounds, depending on the configuration.
9. Are there any updates to the exterior design of the new RAM 1500?
The new RAM 1500 features updated exterior styling elements, such as a revised grille, redesigned headlights, and various aesthetic enhancements, giving it a fresh and modern look.
10. Is there a special edition RAM 1500 being released?
Yes, the new RAM 1500 will include a special edition known as the “TRX” model, which is specially designed for off-road performance and is equipped with a high-performance V8 engine.
11. Can you customize the new RAM 1500 with additional accessories?
Yes, RAM offers a wide range of accessories and customization options for the new RAM 1500, allowing owners to tailor their trucks to their specific needs and preferences.
12. Are there any expected upgrades in terms of fuel efficiency in the new RAM 1500?
While specific fuel efficiency upgrades have not been disclosed yet, the addition of the eTorque mild hybrid system in the new RAM 1500 engine options is expected to improve fuel efficiency compared to previous models.
In conclusion, the highly anticipated new RAM 1500 will be arriving in showrooms in the second quarter of 2021. With its various updates, including refreshed styling, improved interior features, updated technology options, and the introduction of new trims, the new RAM 1500 is sure to impress truck enthusiasts. Stay tuned for this exciting release and discover the advancements that make it stand out in the highly competitive truck market.