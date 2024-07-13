When did the surface laptop 2 come out?

The Surface Laptop 2, a sleek and powerful device manufactured by Microsoft, made its debut on October 16, 2018. **This highly anticipated laptop was released on that date**, offering users an improved and refined experience compared to its predecessor.
FAQs about the Surface Laptop 2:
1. What are the key features of the Surface Laptop 2?
The Surface Laptop 2 boasts a stunning touchscreen display, a slim and lightweight design, excellent battery life, and powerful performance with its 8th generation Intel Core processors.
2. What is the display size of the Surface Laptop 2?
The Surface Laptop 2 features a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colors.
3. Does the Surface Laptop 2 support touch input?
Yes, the Surface Laptop 2 supports touch input, allowing users to interact with the device using their fingers or a compatible stylus.
4. What are the storage options available for the Surface Laptop 2?
The Surface Laptop 2 is available in different storage configurations, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of SSD storage, providing users with ample space to store their files and applications.
5. Can I upgrade the storage on the Surface Laptop 2?
Unfortunately, the storage on the Surface Laptop 2 is not user-upgradable. Thus, it is essential to select the desired storage capacity when purchasing the device.
6. What operating system does the Surface Laptop 2 run on?
The Surface Laptop 2 comes pre-installed with Windows 10, providing users with a familiar and user-friendly experience.
7. Does the Surface Laptop 2 have a backlit keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Laptop 2 features a comfortable and responsive backlit keyboard, allowing users to type accurately even in low-light environments.
8. Can I use the Surface Pen with the Surface Laptop 2?
While the Surface Laptop 2 supports touch input, it does not have a built-in slot for storing the Surface Pen. However, the device is compatible with the Surface Pen, which can be purchased separately.
9. What is the battery life like on the Surface Laptop 2?
The Surface Laptop 2 offers impressive battery life, capable of lasting up to 14.5 hours on a single charge, ensuring productivity throughout the day.
10. Does the Surface Laptop 2 have a USB-C port?
Unlike some other modern devices, the Surface Laptop 2 lacks a USB-C port but does come with a USB 3.0 port, a Mini DisplayPort, and a headphone jack.
11. Can I connect an external monitor to the Surface Laptop 2?
Yes, users can connect an external monitor to the Surface Laptop 2 using the Mini DisplayPort or by using a compatible docking station.
12. Is the Surface Laptop 2 suitable for gaming?
While the Surface Laptop 2’s powerful hardware can handle lightweight gaming, it is not specifically designed as a gaming laptop. Users interested in extensive gaming may prefer dedicated gaming laptops with more robust graphics capabilities.
In conclusion, the Surface Laptop 2 was released on October 16, 2018, providing users with a premium laptop experience. With its sleek design, high-resolution display, powerful performance, and long battery life, the Surface Laptop 2 is an excellent choice for both productivity and entertainment.