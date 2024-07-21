**When did RAM Cummins start using DEF?**
RAM Cummins began using Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) in the year 2010 for their heavy-duty trucks equipped with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology. This marked a significant shift in their approach to emissions control, aligning with stricter environmental regulations and improving the engine’s performance and overall efficiency.
Related FAQs:
1. What is DEF?
DEF is a fluid comprised of a precise blend of urea and deionized water that is injected into the exhaust stream of diesel engines equipped with SCR systems. It reacts with the harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and converts them into harmless water vapor and nitrogen.
2. What does SCR technology do?
Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is an emissions control technology used to reduce NOx emissions in diesel engines. It works by injecting DEF into the exhaust stream, which converts harmful pollutants into less harmful compounds, resulting in cleaner emissions.
3. Why did RAM Cummins start using DEF?
RAM Cummins adopted DEF in their trucks to comply with stricter emissions regulations and support environmental sustainability. DEF helps reduce harmful NOx emissions, enhances engine performance, and helps meet the ever-increasing demands for cleaner air quality.
4. How does DEF improve engine performance?
DEF allows the engine to operate at higher combustion temperatures, increasing fuel efficiency and power output. It also reduces the formation of soot particles, resulting in cleaner combustion and improved longevity of the engine components.
5. Is DEF consumption consistent across all Cummins engines?
DEF consumption varies depending on engine load, conditions, and other factors. Generally, it is recommended to estimate DEF consumption at approximately 2-3% of diesel fuel consumption. However, it is crucial to refer to the specific engine’s documentation for accurate consumption rates.
6. What happens if the DEF tank runs dry?
If the DEF tank runs dry, the engine power will be significantly reduced until DEF is replenished. The vehicle may also restrict its speed and display warning messages to remind the driver to refill the DEF tank.
7. Can DEF freeze in cold temperatures?
DEF can indeed freeze, but its composition allows it to be used effectively even in extremely cold conditions. A mixture of 32.5% urea and 67.5% deionized water ensures DEF’s freeze point is around 12°F (-11°C). Additionally, the vehicle’s DEF system includes heating elements to prevent freezing.
8. Is DEF harmful to the environment?
DEF is a biodegradable and non-toxic fluid. When used correctly and as intended, it poses no risk to the environment. It helps reduce harmful emissions and contributes to overall cleaner air quality.
9. Can I use an aftermarket DEF fluid?
While it is recommended to use quality DEF fluid purchased from reputable suppliers, aftermarket DEF products meeting industry standards and specifications can also be used. However, it is crucial to ensure the fluid’s quality and compatibility with the SCR system by referring to the manufacturer’s recommendations.
10. How should DEF be stored?
DEF should be stored in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Ideally, it should be stored in temperatures ranging from 12°F to 86°F (-11°C to 30°C). Exposure to extreme temperatures or sunlight for extended periods can degrade the quality of DEF.
11. Does RAM Cummins offer DEF refilling services?
RAM Cummins dealerships and authorized service centers are equipped to refill DEF and provide assistance for maintaining the DEF system. They can also guide customers regarding proper DEF storage, handling, and related maintenance procedures.
12. Can I transport DEF in my vehicle?
Yes, it is acceptable to transport DEF in your vehicle. However, it is important to ensure that the DEF container is securely sealed to prevent leaks or spills. It is advisable to transport DEF in its original container or a dedicated DEF container designed for safe transportation.