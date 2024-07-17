**When did Apple computer go public?**
Apple computer went public on December 12, 1980.
FAQs about Apple going public
1. Why did Apple decide to go public?
Apple went public to raise capital and fund its ambitious growth plans. By offering shares to the public, the company gained access to additional funding for product development and expansion.
2. How much did Apple initially sell its shares for?
Apple’s initial public offering (IPO) price was $22 per share.
3. How did Apple fare on its first day of trading?
On its first day of trading, Apple’s stock price shot up to $29, resulting in a market valuation of around $1.8 billion, making it the largest IPO since Ford Motor Company went public in 1956.
4. Who were the key players during Apple’s IPO?
The key players during Apple’s IPO were Steve Jobs, Apple’s co-founder, Mike Markkula, an early investor and Apple’s chairman at the time, and Morgan Stanley, which served as the lead underwriter for the IPO.
5. How many shares were sold during the IPO?
During the IPO, Apple sold 4.6 million shares.
6. Did all Apple employees become millionaires after the IPO?
While some Apple employees became millionaires after the IPO due to their stock options, not all employees achieved this level of wealth. However, the IPO did create a significant number of new millionaires at the company.
7. How did Apple’s IPO impact Steve Jobs’ net worth?
Steve Jobs’ net worth skyrocketed after the IPO, making him a multimillionaire. His shares in Apple represented a substantial portion of his wealth, and as the company grew, so did his net worth.
8. How did going public affect Apple as a company?
Going public provided Apple with the necessary financial resources to invest in research and development, expand its product lineup, and improve manufacturing capabilities. The IPO helped position Apple as a major player in the technology industry.
9. Did the IPO mark a turning point for Apple’s success?
Yes, the IPO marked a turning point for Apple’s success. It brought in the funding necessary to develop groundbreaking products such as the Macintosh, which ultimately revolutionized the personal computer industry.
10. How did Apple’s IPO impact the stock market?
Apple’s IPO had a significant impact on the stock market. It demonstrated that the technology sector had tremendous potential for growth and innovation, leading to increased interest and investments in the industry.
11. How does Apple’s IPO compare to other notable IPOs?
Apple’s IPO was one of the most successful IPOs of its time. It set a record for the largest IPO since Ford Motor Company went public, solidifying Apple’s position as a major player in the market.
12. Are the original Apple IPO shares still worth something today?
The original Apple IPO shares from 1980 are highly valuable today. Considering stock splits and the significant growth of Apple’s stock price over the years, those who held onto their original shares may have seen substantial returns on their investment.