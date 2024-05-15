When bhagwan RAM was born?

The birth of Bhagwan Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, is a significant event in Hindu mythology. The question “When was Bhagwan Ram born?” holds great importance and is widely discussed amongst devotees. Let us delve into the depths of ancient knowledge to find the answer.
**When was Bhagwan Ram born?** According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Bhagwan Ram was born on the ninth day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically falls in March or April. This auspicious day is widely celebrated as Ram Navami.
FAQs:
1. Why is the birth of Bhagwan Ram celebrated on Ram Navami?
The celebration of Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Ram and is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm by devotees worldwide.
2. How do devotees celebrate Ram Navami?
Devotees celebrate Ram Navami by organizing grand processions, reciting verses from Ramayana, fasting, and engaging in devotional activities to express their love and admiration for Bhagwan Ram.
3. What is the significance of Bhagwan Ram’s birth?
The birth of Bhagwan Ram symbolizes the triumph of righteousness over evil. His life and teachings inspire millions to lead a virtuous and righteous path.
4. Who were Bhagwan Ram’s parents?
Bhagwan Ram was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya. His father, Dasharatha, had three queens in total, and Kaushalya was the chief queen.
5. Is there any mention of the time of Bhagwan Ram’s birth?
While ancient texts do not explicitly mention the precise time of Bhagwan Ram’s birth, it is widely believed to have occurred during the noon hours.
6. What is the story behind Bhagwan Ram’s birth?
According to the Ramayana, the birth of Bhagwan Ram was a divine intervention. Lord Vishnu took birth as Ram to vanquish the demon king Ravana, who was spreading chaos and darkness on Earth.
7. Was Bhagwan Ram born in Ayodhya?
Yes, Bhagwan Ram was born in the city of Ayodhya, an ancient kingdom located in present-day Uttar Pradesh, India. Ayodhya holds immense spiritual significance for devotees of Bhagwan Ram.
8. Are there any rituals associated with Ram Navami?
Devotees observe fasts, recite Ramayana, sing devotional songs, and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Bhagwan Ram on Ram Navami.
9. Is Ram Navami celebrated only in India?
No, Ram Navami is celebrated by Hindus worldwide. It is particularly significant in countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Fiji, and Guyana, where Hindu communities exist.
10. How long does the celebration of Ram Navami last?
The celebration of Ram Navami typically lasts for nine days, known as the Navratri. It culminates on the tenth day, which is celebrated as Ram Navami.
11. Are there any specific chants or mantras associated with Bhagwan Ram?
Yes, the chanting of the holy name ‘Ram’ is considered highly auspicious and is widely practiced by devotees. It is believed to purify the mind and bring peace.
12. Do people visit Ayodhya on Ram Navami?
Yes, Ayodhya witnesses a significant influx of devotees on Ram Navami. Pilgrims visit the famous Ram Janmabhoomi temple, believed to be the birthplace of Bhagwan Ram, to seek his blessings.
In conclusion, the birth of Bhagwan Ram on the auspicious day of Ram Navami is a momentous occasion celebrated with great fervor by millions of devotees worldwide. This magnificent narrative of righteousness, devotion, and victory over evil continues to inspire and resonate with people across cultures and generations. May the timeless teachings of Bhagwan Ram guide us on the path of righteousness and bring peace to our souls.