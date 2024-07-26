Baba Ram Rahim, the self-styled godman and leader of the controversial religious sect Dera Sacha Sauda, was sentenced to jail on August 28, 2017. He was convicted for the rape of two female disciples in 2002 and promptly imprisoned following the sentencing.
##
FAQs:
1. Why was Baba Ram Rahim sent to jail?
Baba Ram Rahim was sent to jail for sexually assaulting two female disciples in 2002.
2. Was there evidence against him?
Yes, there was substantial evidence including testimonies from the victims and witnesses, as well as forensic evidence, supporting the charges against him.
3. How long was his jail sentence?
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his crimes.
4. Which prison was he sent to?
Baba Ram Rahim was initially sent to Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana.
5. Was he given any special treatment in jail?
No, he was treated as a regular inmate and had to follow the same rules and regulations as other prisoners.
6. Did his followers protest against his imprisonment?
Yes, his followers staged widespread protests, leading to violent clashes with the police in several parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.
7. How did the authorities manage the protests?
The authorities deployed additional security forces to contain the protests and imposed curfews and internet shutdowns in affected areas.
8. Were there any casualties during the protests?
Unfortunately, the protests resulted in several deaths and injuries as clashes between protesters and security forces escalated.
9. Did Baba Ram Rahim appeal his conviction?
Yes, he filed an appeal challenging his conviction in the High Court, but it was dismissed, affirming the lower court’s decision.
10. How did his imprisonment affect Dera Sacha Sauda?
The imprisonment of Baba Ram Rahim had a significant impact on Dera Sacha Sauda. The sect faced scrutiny, and its membership numbers declined drastically.
11. Were there any other criminal charges against him?
Yes, apart from the rape charges, he faced several other criminal charges, including murder, castration, and forced sterilization. Some of these cases are still under investigation or awaiting trial.
12. Is Baba Ram Rahim eligible for parole or early release?
According to the regular legal process, he can apply for parole or early release after completing a certain period of his sentence. However, whether or not he will be granted parole will depend on the discretion of the authorities considering various factors.
In conclusion, Baba Ram Rahim went to jail on August 28, 2017, after being convicted of raping two female disciples. Despite protests from his followers, he was treated like any other inmate and sentenced to 20 years in prison. His imprisonment had a significant impact on his sect, Dera Sacha Sauda, and he faces additional criminal charges that are still ongoing. Whether he will be granted parole or early release remains to be seen.