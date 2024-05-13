**When Ayodhya Ram Mandir will open?**
The wait for the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been an eagerly anticipated event for millions of devotees across the globe. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, dedicated to Lord Ram, has been a symbol of reverence and piety for centuries. After a long and arduous legal battle, the Supreme Court of India finally ruled in favor of constructing a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. With the groundbreaking ceremony in August 2020, the construction of the temple has been underway. But the question on everyone’s mind remains – When will the Ayodhya Ram Mandir open its doors to the public?
**When will the Ayodhya Ram Mandir open?**
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is expected to open its doors for devotees in the next three to four years, with a tentative completion date of 2025. However, it is important to note that this timeline is subject to various factors, including the progress of construction and any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during the process.
FAQs:
1. What is the significance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir holds immense religious and cultural importance for Hindus worldwide. It is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram and holds a special place in Hindu mythology and history.
2. Who is responsible for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, formed by the Government of India, is entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
3. What is the current progress of the construction of the temple?
As of now, the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is progressing steadily. The foundation stone was laid in August 2020, and various architectural and engineering aspects are being meticulously planned and executed.
4. What is the estimated cost of building the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?
The construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is estimated to cost around ₹1,100 crores (approximately $150 million). The funds for the temple have been contributed by millions of devotees from across the globe.
5. What will be the architectural style of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be built in the Nagara style of temple architecture, which is indigenous to the Northern part of India. It will be a grand and magnificent structure, symbolizing the glory of Lord Ram.
6. Will the Ayodhya Ram Mandir be accessible to people of all faiths?
Yes, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be open to people of all faiths and will embrace the spirit of inclusivity. It aims to serve as a center of harmony and unity.
7. What will happen to the Babri Masjid site?
The Supreme Court’s verdict in November 2019 decreed that the disputed site in Ayodhya would be given to the Hindu claimants for the construction of the Ram Mandir. The Babri Masjid site will be relocated to an alternate location.
8. Will the Ayodhya Ram Mandir attract tourists from other countries?
Yes, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is expected to be a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors from all around the world who wish to witness this iconic symbol of faith and spirituality.
9. What are the measures being taken to ensure the longevity and preservation of the temple?
The construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is being implemented with the utmost care and precision. Expert architects and consultants are involved in the project to ensure the longevity and preservation of the temple for generations to come.
10. How can devotees contribute to the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?
Devotees can contribute towards the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by making financial donations to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through various online and offline channels.
11. Will the Ayodhya Ram Mandir have any other associated infrastructure?
Apart from the temple itself, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir complex will include various other facilities, such as meditation centers, gardens, souvenir shops, and accommodation for devotees.
12. What is the message conveyed by the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?
The construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir serves as a powerful symbol of unity, faith, and the triumph of truth. It signifies the harmonious coexistence of different religions and carries a message of peace and brotherhood.