What years to avoid RAM 1500?

RAM 1500 is a popular full-size pickup truck known for its power, versatility, and reliable performance. However, like any vehicle, certain model years may have specific issues that are worth considering before making a purchase. In this article, we will discuss the years to avoid when it comes to the RAM 1500, along with some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
The years to avoid:
1. 2012 RAM 1500:
The 2012 RAM 1500 had numerous reported problems, particularly with its electrical system. This model year was known for issues like faulty ignition switches and electrical failures, making it one to avoid.
2. 2013 RAM 1500:
The 2013 RAM 1500 had a significant number of complaints related to its transmission. Many owners reported erratic shifting, rough performance, and premature failure, making it advisable to steer clear of this model year.
3. 2014 RAM 1500:
The 2014 RAM 1500 faced multiple issues with its engine. Some owners reported problems with the engine’s oil pressure and excessive oil consumption. These engine-related issues make the 2014 model year one to avoid.
4. 2015 RAM 1500:
The 2015 RAM 1500 suffered from transmission problems, including erratic shifting, harsh engagements, and failures. These transmission issues could result in costly repairs, making the 2015 model year less desirable.
5. 2016 RAM 1500:
The 2016 RAM 1500 had numerous complaints about its electrical system. Owners reported issues with the truck’s main computer failing, resulting in various electrical malfunctions. Due to the electrical system problems, the 2016 model year should be avoided.
6. 2017 RAM 1500:
The 2017 RAM 1500 had reports of problems with the truck’s air suspension system. This system was prone to failure, resulting in a rough and unstable ride. If you prioritize a smooth ride, it is best to avoid the 2017 model year.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Is the RAM 1500 a reliable truck overall?
Yes, the RAM 1500 has a generally good reputation for reliability, but some model years may have specific issues that should be considered.
2. Are there any RAM 1500 model years that are highly recommended?
The RAM 1500 received significant improvements with the 2019 model year. The redesigned truck offers better fuel efficiency, enhanced technology, and improved towing capacity.
3. Are there any model years with specific features to look out for?
The updated Uconnect infotainment system, available in newer RAM 1500 trucks, offers advanced connectivity, larger touchscreen displays, and improved navigation.
4. Are there any RAM 1500 trucks with outstanding reviews?
The 2020 and 2021 RAM 1500 models have received positive acclaim from both critics and owners, praising their refined interiors, comfortable ride, and powerful engine options.
5. Are there any recalls associated with the RAM 1500?
Recalls can vary by model year, but it’s essential to check with the manufacturer or a trusted dealership for specific information on recalls.
6. Does a RAM 1500 hold its value well?
Overall, RAM trucks, including the RAM 1500, tend to hold their value well compared to other vehicles in the same segment.
7. Should I be concerned about the fuel efficiency of the RAM 1500?
Newer RAM 1500 models, especially those with the available EcoDiesel engine, offer competitive fuel economy for a full-size pickup truck.
8. Are there any specific trims or packages to consider for the RAM 1500?
The RAM 1500 offers various trims and packages, including off-road-oriented models like the Rebel and luxury-focused versions like the Limited, allowing buyers to choose based on their needs and preferences.
9. How does the RAM 1500 compare to its competitors?
The RAM 1500 stands out for its comfortable ride, interior quality, and available technology. It competes well against trucks like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado.
10. What is the typical lifespan of a RAM 1500?
With proper maintenance, the RAM 1500 can last well over 200,000 miles, depending on driving habits and conditions.
11. What is the towing capacity of the RAM 1500?
The towing capacity varies depending on the configuration and engine choice, but in newer models, it can range from around 6,000 to over 12,000 pounds.
12. What are some notable features of the RAM 1500?
Some standout features of the RAM 1500 include a spacious and refined interior, an available 12-inch touchscreen display, advanced safety features, and options for four-wheel drive.