What year RAM diesel to avoid?

Over the years, RAM has gained a reputation for manufacturing powerful and reliable diesel trucks. However, like any other vehicle, not all model years are created equal. When it comes to RAM diesel trucks, there are certain years that may present some problems or have lower ratings. So, **what year RAM diesel should you avoid?** Let’s delve into the details and explore the answer to this crucial question.
The Answer: 2007 RAM Diesel
The year that stands out as the **RAM diesel to avoid is the 2007 model**. This particular year had several mechanical and electrical problems that affected its overall performance and reliability. Some of the commonly reported issues included engine malfunctions, electrical failures, transmission problems, and fuel system glitches. These problems significantly impacted the driving experience and maintenance costs, causing many owners headaches.
If you’re in the market for a RAM diesel truck, it is highly recommended to steer clear of the 2007 model. Instead, consider exploring newer model years that offer better performance, improved features, and enhanced reliability.
Frequently Asked Questions About RAM Diesel Trucks
1. Is the 2010 RAM diesel a good choice?
Yes, the 2010 RAM diesel is generally considered a reliable truck with fewer reported issues compared to the 2007 model.
2. What are some common problems with the 2012 RAM diesel?
The 2012 RAM diesel had some reported issues with the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and emissions controls.
3. Is the 2015 RAM diesel a good year to consider?
Yes, the 2015 RAM diesel is generally regarded as a reliable option with improved fuel efficiency and advanced features.
4. What are the fuel economy ratings for the 2018 RAM diesel?
The 2018 RAM diesel offers impressive fuel economy ratings, averaging around 20-25 miles per gallon, depending on driving conditions.
5. How does the 2013 RAM diesel compare to other model years?
The 2013 RAM diesel received positive reviews for its towing capacity and overall performance, placing it as a solid option.
6. Are there any reported recalls for the 2016 RAM diesel?
While every vehicle can have recalls, there were no significant, widespread recalls reported for the 2016 RAM diesel.
7. What improvements were made to the 2019 RAM diesel?
The 2019 RAM diesel saw improvements in power, torque, towing capacity, and overall technology and features.
8. Is the 2014 RAM diesel prone to rust issues?
Some owners have reported rust issues on the undercarriage of the 2014 RAM diesel, particularly in areas with harsh winter conditions.
9. How does the 2017 RAM diesel perform off-road?
The 2017 RAM diesel offers off-road capabilities, especially in trims equipped with four-wheel drive and specialized off-road packages.
10. Are there any known electrical problems with the 2011 RAM diesel?
The 2011 RAM diesel had a few reported electrical issues, such as power window failures and occasional sensor malfunctions.
11. How does the 2020 RAM diesel compare to other model years?
The 2020 RAM diesel received positive feedback for its refined interior, advanced technological features, and strong overall performance.
12. What are the top-rated RAM diesel model years for towing capacity?
The 2018, 2019, and 2020 RAM diesel trucks have been praised for their exceptional towing capabilities, making them ideal choices for those in need of heavy towing capabilities.
In conclusion, while RAM diesel trucks are renowned for their power and dependability, it’s crucial to consider the specific model years that should be avoided due to known issues. The 2007 RAM diesel should be avoided due to its reported mechanical and electrical problems. However, there are many other reliable RAM diesel model years to choose from, ranging from 2010 to 2020, each with their own unique features and improvements. It is advisable to conduct thorough research, read owner reviews, and consult with experts before making a purchase decision to ensure you select the year that best suits your needs and avoids any potential headaches.