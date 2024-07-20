RAM, a popular American automotive brand known for its tough and reliable trucks, has used various transmission systems throughout the years. One transmission that has gained attention is the Aisin transmission, known for its durability and smooth performance. But when did RAM start using the Aisin transmission? Let’s find out!
**What year did RAM start using the Aisin transmission?**
RAM started using the Aisin transmission in the year 2013.
1. Is the Aisin transmission available in all RAM models?
No, the Aisin transmission is not available in all RAM models. It is primarily used in heavy-duty versions of RAM trucks.
2. Which specific RAM models use the Aisin transmission?
RAM’s heavy-duty models, such as the RAM 2500 and RAM 3500, are equipped with the Aisin transmission.
3. What are the benefits of the Aisin transmission?
The Aisin transmission offers enhanced towing capability, improved durability, and smooth gear shifting, making it an ideal choice for heavy-duty trucks.
4. Can I get an Aisin transmission in a RAM 1500?
No, the Aisin transmission is not available in the standard RAM 1500 model. It is primarily designed for heavy-duty applications.
5. Which Aisin transmission model does RAM use?
RAM trucks equipped with the Aisin transmission typically use the Aisin AS69RC model, which is specifically designed for heavy-duty applications.
6. Does the Aisin transmission require any specific maintenance?
Like any other transmission, the Aisin transmission requires regular maintenance, including fluid checks and changes as per the manufacturer’s recommendations.
7. Can I tow heavier loads with a RAM truck equipped with an Aisin transmission?
Yes, RAM trucks equipped with the Aisin transmission have higher towing capacities compared to those with other transmissions, making them suitable for heavier loads.
8. Are there any downsides to the Aisin transmission?
While the Aisin transmission offers numerous advantages, some drivers may find it to be slightly slower when shifting gears compared to other transmission options available in RAM trucks.
9. Can I retrofit an Aisin transmission into an older RAM truck?
Retrofitting an Aisin transmission into an older RAM truck may not be feasible or cost-effective, as it requires significant modifications to the vehicle’s drivetrain and other components.
10. Are there any alternative transmission options for heavy-duty RAM trucks?
Yes, in addition to the Aisin transmission, heavy-duty RAM trucks also offer the option of a Cummins diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission or the 68RFE automatic transmission.
11. Is the Aisin transmission available in RAM trucks outside of North America?
Yes, the Aisin transmission is available in RAM trucks sold in various international markets, allowing drivers worldwide to benefit from its capabilities.
12. What other manufacturers use Aisin transmissions?
Apart from RAM, other manufacturers such as Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, and Jeep have also utilized Aisin transmissions in their vehicles, highlighting its widespread use in the automotive industry.
RAM’s decision to incorporate the Aisin transmission into their heavy-duty trucks since 2013 has proven to be a successful move. With its towing capabilities, durability, and smooth performance, the Aisin transmission has become a popular choice among those seeking powerful trucks capable of handling demanding tasks. So if you’re in need of a heavy-duty RAM truck with impressive towing power, consider opting for a model equipped with the Aisin transmission.