What Windows am I using on my computer?

If you are uncertain about the version of Windows installed on your computer, do not worry; I am here to help you! Determining the exact version of Windows running on your PC is quite simple. Just follow the steps below to find out which Windows edition you are currently using.
Identifying your Windows version
1. **Right-click on the Start button.** Begin by locating the Start button, typically found at the bottom-left corner of your screen. Right-clicking on it will reveal a context menu.
2. **Select “System”.** From the context menu, click on the option labeled “System.” This action will open a new window with detailed information about your computer.
3. **Locate the Windows version.** In the window that appears, you can find the version of Windows you currently have installed. It will be stated under the “Windows specifications” section. This section will also provide additional details regarding the system type and the edition of Windows you are using.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I check my Windows version without right-clicking on the Start button?
To check your Windows version without using the Start button, you can press the “Windows key + R” to open the Run dialog. Then, type “winver” and press Enter. This will display the Windows version and build number.
2. What’s the difference between a Windows version and an edition?
The Windows version refers to the specific iteration of the operating system (e.g., Windows 10, Windows 8), while the edition signifies a particular version’s variant (e.g., Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro).
3. How can I tell if I have a 32-bit or 64-bit version of Windows?
Follow the steps we discussed earlier to open the “System” window. Under the “System type” section, you will find whether your Windows version is 32-bit or 64-bit.
4. Can I upgrade my Windows edition?
Yes, you can upgrade your Windows edition if you want additional features. Windows offers various upgrade options, such as moving from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro.
5. Are there any visual differences between Windows versions?
While there are some visual changes between different versions of Windows, they are generally minor. Windows 10, however, introduced a more modern and streamlined design compared to previous versions.
6. Can I install an older version of Windows on my computer?
It is possible to install older versions of Windows on your computer, but it may not be recommended or compatible with newer hardware. Always ensure compatibility and consider using the latest supported version.
7. How can I check for Windows updates?
To check for Windows updates, go to the Start menu, open Settings, and select “Update & Security.” From there, click on “Windows Update” and choose the “Check for updates” option.
8. What if my computer runs a different operating system?
If your computer does not run on Windows, it might be using a different operating system like macOS or Linux. You can determine your operating system by checking the system information or asking your computer manufacturer.
9. Can I install two different versions of Windows on the same computer?
Yes, it is possible to install multiple versions of Windows on the same computer using a process called dual-booting. This allows you to choose which version to boot into when starting your computer.
10. Does Windows version affect software compatibility?
In some cases, software compatibility may be affected by the Windows version. Some software may only work with specific versions or require certain updates for optimal performance. Always check the software’s system requirements before installation.
11. How often does Microsoft release new Windows versions?
Microsoft typically releases new major versions of Windows every few years. However, they also provide regular updates and feature improvements through Windows Update.
12. Is Windows 10 the latest version of Windows?
As of writing this article, Windows 10 is the latest major version of Windows. However, Microsoft may release subsequent versions in the future as technology evolves and user needs change.
Conclusion
Knowing the exact version of Windows you are using on your computer is essential for various reasons, including software compatibility, security updates, and troubleshooting. Thankfully, determining your Windows version is a straightforward task. Just follow the steps mentioned earlier, and you will quickly have the answer to the question, “What Windows am I using on my computer?”