The world’s first personal computer, known as the “Altair 8800,” was introduced in the early 1970s. This groundbreaking device is widely regarded as the pioneer of personal computing.
What is the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 was a microcomputer kit designed by MITS (Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems) and launched in 1975. It was the first commercially successful personal computer.
Who created the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 was created by Ed Roberts, the founder of MITS. He is often referred to as the “Father of the Personal Computer.”
What were the specifications of the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 had a 2MHz Intel 8080 processor, 256 bytes of memory (expandable to 64KB), and used toggle switches and LED lights for input and output.
Did the Altair 8800 have a monitor or keyboard?
No, the Altair 8800 did not include a monitor or keyboard. Users had to input programs and data manually through toggle switches, making it quite cumbersome.
What made the Altair 8800 significant?
The Altair 8800 played a crucial role in popularizing the concept of personal computers. It inspired many early computer enthusiasts and hobbyists to develop software and hardware for personal use.
Did the Altair 8800 come with an operating system?
At the time of its release, the Altair 8800 did not include an operating system. Users had to load programs manually using their front panel switches.
How much did the Altair 8800 cost?
The Altair 8800 kit was initially priced at $397, while the fully assembled version was sold for $995. This made it an affordable option for computer enthusiasts compared to other systems available at the time.
What impact did the Altair 8800 have on the computer industry?
The Altair 8800 is considered a symbol of the birth of the personal computer revolution. It was instrumental in inspiring the creation of companies like Microsoft and Apple and paved the way for the mass adoption of computers in households and businesses.
How popular was the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 was a significant success, selling thousands of units within a short period. It garnered attention from hobbyists, computer clubs, and tech enthusiasts worldwide.
Are there any surviving Altair 8800 computers today?
Yes, while the Altair 8800 is a vintage computer, there are still surviving units in the hands of collectors and museums. It is considered a highly sought-after piece of computing history.
What other personal computers were inspired by the Altair 8800?
The success and influence of the Altair 8800 inspired the development of other early personal computers, such as the IMSAI 8080, the Scelbi-8H, and the Tandy TRS-80.
When was the Altair 8800 discontinued?
The Altair 8800 was discontinued in 1978 as more advanced and user-friendly personal computers became available in the market.
In conclusion, the Altair 8800, the world’s first personal computer, revolutionized the technology industry. With its introduction, personal computing became a possibility for individuals, leading to the era of computers being an essential part of our everyday lives. The bolded question has successfully been answered, highlighting the significance of the Altair 8800 in computer history.