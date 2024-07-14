**What was the name of the first electronic computer?**
The first electronic computer, known as the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC), was developed during World War II at the University of Pennsylvania’s Moore School of Electrical Engineering.
ENIAC was a groundbreaking machine that revolutionized the field of computing. It was designed to calculate artillery firing tables for the United States Army, with the goal of improving the accuracy and efficiency of the artillery during the war. Completed in 1945, ENIAC was massive, consisting of 17,468 vacuum tubes, 70,000 resistors, 10,000 capacitors, and hundreds of miles of wire. It weighed over 27 tons and occupied 1,500 square feet of floor space.
ENIAC was an electronic marvel for its time, capable of performing about 5,000 calculations per second. To operate, it required numerous operators who had to meticulously set switches and cables for each computation task. The machine’s programming was done through manual rewiring, a process that was time-consuming and complex.
ENIAC’s impact on computing cannot be overstated. It laid the foundation for the development of modern computers and inspired further research and advancement in the field. Its impressive capabilities demonstrated the potential of electronic computing, paving the way for the amazing technological advancements we enjoy today.
FAQs:
1) What were some features of the ENIAC?
ENIAC featured 17,468 vacuum tubes, 70,000 resistors, 10,000 capacitors, and hundreds of miles of wire. It weighed over 27 tons and occupied 1,500 square feet of floor space.
2) Who developed the ENIAC?
ENIAC was developed at the Moore School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.
3) When was the ENIAC completed?
ENIAC was completed in 1945.
4) What was the purpose of the ENIAC?
The ENIAC was designed to calculate artillery firing tables for the United States Army during World War II.
5) How fast was the ENIAC compared to other computers of its time?
The ENIAC was able to perform about 5,000 calculations per second, making it significantly faster than previous computing machines.
6) How did the ENIAC influence the development of modern computers?
The ENIAC laid the foundation for modern computers by demonstrating the potential of electronic computing and inspiring further advancements in the field.
7) How did the ENIAC’s programming work?
Programming the ENIAC involved manual rewiring, which was a time-consuming and complex process.
8) Was the ENIAC easy to operate?
Operating the ENIAC required numerous operators who had to meticulously set switches and cables for each computation task, making it a challenging and intricate process.
9) What was the size of the ENIAC?
The ENIAC occupied 1,500 square feet of floor space and weighed over 27 tons.
10) When did ENIAC start being used?
ENIAC went into operation in 1945 and was used extensively until its retirement in 1955.
11) Was the ENIAC a significant technological advancement?
Yes, the ENIAC was a groundbreaking machine that revolutionized computing, showcasing the power of electronic computation and inspiring further advancements in the field.
12) What happened to the ENIAC after its retirement?
After its retirement in 1955, the ENIAC was eventually dismantled and parts were donated to various institutions for educational purposes. Some exhibits of the ENIAC can still be seen today, showcasing its historical significance.