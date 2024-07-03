**What was the first computer made by Apple?**
When we think of Apple, we often associate the company with cutting-edge technology and sleek devices. However, Apple’s journey began with a humble computer. The first computer made by Apple was the Apple I.
The Apple I, also known as the Apple Computer 1, was a personal computer released by Apple in July 1976. It was designed and hand-built by Steve Wozniak, with the marketing and sales efforts led by Steve Jobs. The Apple I was actually a kit that required users to assemble it themselves, making it a truly unique and revolutionary product for its time.
Now, let’s delve into some frequently asked questions about the first computer made by Apple, the Apple I:
1. When was the Apple I released?
The Apple I was released in July 1976.
2. How much did the Apple I cost?
The Apple I was priced at $666.66, a unique and memorable price point.
3. How many Apple I computers were sold?
Approximately 200 Apple I computers were produced and sold between 1976 and 1977.
4. Was the Apple I a success?
While the Apple I did not achieve widespread commercial success, it laid the foundation for Apple’s future endeavors and played a crucial role in the development of personal computers.
5. What were the technical specifications of the Apple I?
The Apple I featured a MOS Technology 6502 microprocessor, 4 kilobytes of memory, an 8-bit video terminal, and a cassette interface for storage.
6. Did the Apple I have a keyboard and monitor?
No, the Apple I did not come with a keyboard or monitor. Users had to supply their own peripherals to interact with the computer.
7. Were there any limitations to the Apple I?
One major limitation of the Apple I was its lack of a casing. The computer board was exposed, leaving it susceptible to damage and making it less user-friendly.
8. How did the Apple I compare to other computers of its time?
At the time of its release, the Apple I offered a unique combination of features and affordability, making it stand out among other hobbyist computers.
9. What was the significance of the Apple I?
The Apple I marked the birth of Apple Inc. and set the stage for the company’s future innovations. It pioneered the concept of a complete personal computer, which would later become a mainstream phenomenon.
10. How much is an Apple I computer worth today?
The value of an Apple I computer today varies greatly depending on its condition and historical significance. In 2018, an original Apple I was auctioned for $375,000.
11. Are any Apple I computers still in existence?
Yes, there are a few Apple I computers that have survived over the years. However, due to their rarity, they are considered highly desirable collector’s items.
12. Did Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs create any other computers after the Apple I?
Yes, after the success and experience gained from the Apple I, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs went on to create the Apple II, which became one of the most successful and influential personal computers in history.
In conclusion, the Apple I holds a special place in history as Apple’s first computer. Although it may not have achieved widespread commercial success, it paved the way for Apple’s future innovations and left an indelible mark on the world of personal computing.