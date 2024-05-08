Apple Inc., one of the most prominent tech giants today, has revolutionized the world with its innovative and sleek devices. However, the journey began with humble beginnings, and one may wonder: what was the first computer introduced by Apple? Let’s delve into the history of this iconic company and find out.
**What was the first computer introduced by Apple?**
The first computer introduced by Apple was the Apple I, also known as the Apple-1. Developed by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, the Apple I was released in 1976, marking the genesis of Apple Inc. This personal computer, though not a fully assembled unit, provided users with a circuit board, allowing them to add necessary components such as a monitor, keyboard, and power supply.
What features did the Apple I offer?
The Apple I came with a unique set of features for that era. Its main board used MOS 6502 microprocessor, offering a clock speed of 1 MHz. It boasted 4KB of RAM and could be expanded to 48KB. The computer had a built-in video terminal that could display 24 lines of 40 characters each. Additionally, it featured a cassette interface for storage and used a regular television as a display.
How was the Apple I received by the market?
The reception of the Apple I was modest, with only around 200 units being produced. It was mainly marketed to hobbyists and electronics enthusiasts. Despite its limitations, the Apple I laid the foundation for Apple’s future success, as it showcased the potential of personal computing.
What was the price of the Apple I?
When it was introduced in 1976, the Apple I was priced at $666.66. This number was chosen as Wozniak was fond of repeating digits. In today’s terms, adjusting for inflation, it would be approximately $2,817.
Were there any successors to the Apple I?
Yes, after the release of the Apple I, the company introduced its successor, the Apple II, in 1977. The Apple II incorporated various enhancements and advanced features, such as color graphics and a built-in BASIC programming language. This computer saw much greater success and played a vital role in popularizing personal computers.
How many Apple I computers exist today?
It is estimated that only around 50 to 70 Apple I computers still exist today. Due to its limited production and the passage of time, these original computers have become rare and highly sought after by collectors, often commanding high prices at auctions.
What impact did the Apple I have on the computer industry?
Although the Apple I did not achieve widespread commercial success, it was a pivotal moment in the computer industry. It showcased the potential of personal computers and laid the groundwork for future advancements. The Apple I proved that small teams, or even individuals, were able to create innovative and powerful computing devices.
Who designed the Apple I?
The Apple I was primarily designed by Steve Wozniak, who is often regarded as the brilliant engineering mind behind early Apple products. His partnership with Steve Jobs laid the foundation for Apple’s success.
What was the significance of the Apple I’s open design?
The Apple I’s open design was significant as it allowed users to tinker with and modify its hardware, making it appealing to hobbyists and enthusiasts. This open approach to computing inspired a generation of DIY computer builders.
How much did the Apple I’s components cost?
The retail price of the Apple I was $666.66, with the assembled board costing approximately $250. However, the cost of its components, if purchased individually, was around $500. This meant that Apple earned a profit from each sale, contributing to the company’s growth.
Did the Apple I come with a case?
No, the Apple I did not come with a case. It was sold as a solitary circuit board without any external covering or enclosure. Users were required to build or purchase their own case for the computer.
So, there it is, the Apple I – the first computer introduced by Apple. Although humble compared to today’s standards, this pioneering device set the stage for Apple’s future success and established the company as a leader in personal computing. Without a doubt, the Apple I played a pivotal role in shaping the computer industry and paved the way for the revolutionary devices we enjoy today.