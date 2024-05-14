**What was the first computer called and who made it?**
The first computer in the world was called the ENIAC, which stands for Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer. It was invented and built by John W. Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert, two American engineers, during World War II. The ENIAC was completed in 1945 and is often considered the pioneer of modern digital computing.
FAQs about the first computer
1. When was the ENIAC first unveiled to the public?
Following the end of World War II, the ENIAC was publicly unveiled on February 14, 1946.
2. Where was the ENIAC originally built?
The ENIAC was built at the University of Pennsylvania’s Moore School of Electrical Engineering in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
3. What was the purpose of creating the ENIAC?
The main objective behind developing the ENIAC was to aid in the calculations required for artillery trajectory during wartime.
4. How big was the ENIAC?
The ENIAC was a colossal machine, taking up an entire room. It weighed about 30 tons and its dimensions were roughly 8 by 3 by 80 feet.
5. What kind of technology powered the ENIAC?
The ENIAC utilized vacuum tubes as its primary method of electronic computation. These vacuum tubes were huge, fragile, and generated significant amounts of heat.
6. How fast was the ENIAC compared to today’s computers?
In terms of processing speed, the ENIAC was considerably slower compared to today’s computers. However, it was still a remarkable achievement at that time, performing calculations thousands of times faster than manual methods.
7. How much power did the ENIAC consume?
The ENIAC consumed an enormous amount of power. It required nearly 150 kilowatts of electricity to operate, which is roughly equivalent to the power required by 150 modern laptops combined.
8. Could the ENIAC be reprogrammed?
Yes, the ENIAC could be reprogrammed, but doing so was a complex and time-consuming process. It relied on rewiring the machine’s circuits, which made it less versatile than later programmable computers.
9. How did the ENIAC contribute to scientific research?
The ENIAC revolutionized scientific research by providing scientists and engineers with a powerful tool for complex calculations and simulations. It paved the way for further advancements in computer technology.
10. What were some limitations of the ENIAC?
Besides its immense size and power demands, the ENIAC had other limitations. Its frequent mechanical failures and the need for manual reprogramming were among the major drawbacks.
11. Did the ENIAC have a lasting impact?
Absolutely! The ENIAC’s success paved the way for the development of more sophisticated computers. It laid the foundation for the modern digital age we live in today.
12. Are any original parts of the ENIAC still in existence?
While the original ENIAC no longer exists, several parts and modules have been preserved. These artifacts can be found in various museums, allowing us to witness the birth of computing technology firsthand.
The ENIAC, the first computer ever created, was an engineering marvel that shaped the course of technological progression. Mauchly and Eckert’s ambitious project laid the groundwork for subsequent inventions and marked the beginning of a new era in human history – the era of computing.