What was the first Apple computer named?
The first Apple computer was named the Apple I.
FAQs:
1. Who created the Apple I computer?
The Apple I computer was created by Steve Wozniak, with the help of Steve Jobs.
2. When was the Apple I computer released?
The Apple I was released in July 1976.
3. What was the price of the Apple I computer?
The Apple I was sold for $666.66 at the time.
4. How many Apple I computers were produced?
Only around 200 Apple I computers were ever produced.
5. What were the specifications of the Apple I computer?
The Apple I had a 1 MHz MOS Technology 6502 processor, 4KB of RAM, and lacked a built-in keyboard, monitor, or case.
6. Did the Apple I have any graphical interface?
No, the Apple I did not have a graphical interface. It required users to connect it to a TV or a separate monitor.
7. Could the Apple I be considered a commercial success?
Although it wasn’t a commercial success, the Apple I laid the foundation for Apple’s future success in the computer industry.
8. Were there any other models released before the Apple I?
No, the Apple I was the first computer released by Apple. There were no prior models.
9. How were the Apple I computers sold?
The Apple I was sold as a motherboard only, without a keyboard, monitor, or case. Users had to provide their own peripherals.
10. Did the Apple I computer come with software?
The Apple I did not come with any pre-installed software. Users had to write their own programs or obtain them separately.
11. What operating system did the Apple I use?
The Apple I initially used the MOS Technology’s Integer BASIC, which had to be loaded manually through a cassette tape.
12. Is the Apple I still in production?
No, the Apple I is no longer in production. Only a few dozen of the original Apple I computers are still known to exist today.
In summary, the first Apple computer, named the Apple I, was released in 1976 and had relatively basic specifications. While it was not a commercial success, it set the stage for Apple’s future in the computer industry.