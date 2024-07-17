Introduction
Computers have become an integral part of our lives, revolutionizing the way we work and communicate. Over the years, they have evolved from bulky and slow machines to sleek and powerful devices. But have you ever wondered where it all began? The history of computers dates back to the mid-20th century when the first all electronic computer was developed. In this article, we will explore the answer to the question, “What was the first all electronic computer?”
The ENIAC – Revolutionary Breakthrough
**The first all electronic computer was the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC)**, which was developed during World War II at the Moore School of Electrical Engineering, University of Pennsylvania, United States. Conceived by John W. Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert, the ENIAC’s main purpose was to calculate artillery firing tables for the United States Army.
FAQs
1. How was the ENIAC different from earlier computers?
The ENIAC was the first computer to be fully electronic, meaning it used vacuum tubes instead of mechanical switches, making it faster and more efficient.
2. When was the ENIAC completed?
The ENIAC was completed in December 1945 and was unveiled to the public in February 1946.
3. What were the specifications of the ENIAC?
The ENIAC was a massive machine, weighing around 30 tons and occupying a space of 1,500 square feet. It consisted of over 17,000 vacuum tubes, 70,000 resistors, 1,500 relays, and numerous other electronic components.
4. How fast was the ENIAC?
The ENIAC was capable of performing 5,000 additions or subtractions per second and could perform one multiplication in approximately 2.8 milliseconds.
5. Did the ENIAC have any storage capacity?
The ENIAC did not have any internal memory or storage capacity. It relied on punch cards and external memory devices for data storage.
6. How was programming done on the ENIAC?
Programming the ENIAC involved physically rewiring the machine’s circuits. This process was time-consuming and required skilled technicians.
7. What impact did the ENIAC have?
The creation of the ENIAC paved the way for modern computing. It demonstrated the potential of electronic computers, leading to further advancements in the field.
8. Are any original ENIAC machines still preserved?
Yes, some parts of the ENIAC are preserved in museums, and the original machine is also partially preserved at the Smithsonian Institution.
9. Were there any limitations to the ENIAC?
The ENIAC was limited by its size and power consumption, as well as the complexity involved in reprogramming the machine for different tasks.
10. Were there any successors to the ENIAC?
Yes, the ENIAC paved the way for the development of other computers such as the EDVAC and the EDVAC’s successor, the UNIVAC, which was the first commercially available computer.
11. How did the ENIAC influence future computer development?
The ENIAC’s impact on computing cannot be overstated. It demonstrated the potential of electronic computers and encouraged further research and development in the field.
12. What other advancements have been made in computing since the ENIAC?
Since the ENIAC, there have been numerous advancements in computer technology, including the invention of transistors, integrated circuits, and the development of smaller, faster, and more efficient computers.
Conclusion
The ENIAC marked a significant milestone in the history of computers as the **first all electronic computer**. Its development and subsequent advancements laid the foundation for the modern digital age we live in today. From its humble beginnings, computers have come a long way, becoming an integral part of our daily lives and shaping the world we live in.