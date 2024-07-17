RAM trucks are known for their impressive durability and reliability, with many owners relying on their warranty to cover any unexpected repairs. However, understanding what voids the RAM truck warranty is crucial to avoid any unpleasant surprises. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide answers to some related FAQs.
What voids RAM truck warranty?
**Any modifications or alterations made to the vehicle without prior authorization from the manufacturer void the RAM truck warranty.**
Modifying your RAM truck may seem like a great idea at first, allowing you to personalize it to your liking. However, it is important to note that any modifications made without seeking authorization from the manufacturer will automatically void the warranty. This includes any alterations to the engine, suspension, exhaust system, or any other component.
Can I install aftermarket parts without voiding the warranty?
Installing aftermarket parts typically does not void the entire warranty. However, if a failure occurs and the manufacturer can prove that the aftermarket part caused the issue, they may refuse to cover the related repairs.
Does RAM warranty cover normal wear and tear?
No, RAM’s warranty does not cover normal wear and tear. This includes items such as brake pads, filters, belts, and other components that are expected to wear out over time.
Are modifications covered under RAM’s warranty?
Modifications made with the manufacturer’s authorization may still be covered under warranty, but it is recommended to clarify this with your local dealership. Keep in mind that any unauthorized modifications will void the warranty.
Does RAM truck warranty cover commercial use?
While RAM offers warranties for commercial vehicles, the coverage may differ from that of non-commercial vehicles. It is crucial to review the specific terms and conditions of the warranty to understand what is covered for commercial use.
What is the duration of RAM truck warranty?
RAM offers a basic limited warranty for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Additionally, RAM provides a powertrain limited warranty for five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.
Does a RAM truck warranty transfer to a new owner?
Yes, a RAM truck warranty is fully transferable to subsequent owners. This can be helpful when selling or purchasing a used RAM truck, as the warranty coverage remains intact.
Does RAM warranty cover accidents?
No, RAM’s warranty does not cover accidents or any damages caused by accidents. These repairs would typically be covered by insurance or through separate warranties, such as collision coverage.
Is regular maintenance required to maintain the warranty?
Yes, regular maintenance is crucial to maintaining the warranty coverage. Following the recommended service intervals and using genuine RAM parts and fluids are important to keep your warranty intact.
Does RAM warranty cover repairs done at independent repair shops?
While RAM does not explicitly state that repairs must be done at authorized dealerships, it is highly recommended to have repairs done at authorized repair shops to avoid any potential warranty disputes. It is advisable to consult your specific warranty documentation for further clarification.
Can modifications void specific parts of the warranty, while leaving the rest intact?
Yes, modifications can void the warranty for specific parts affected by the modification, while leaving the rest of the warranty intact. It is important to consult with the manufacturer or dealership to understand the potential impact of specific modifications on different warranty components.
Will RAM warranty cover repairs if I use non-RAM authorized fluids?
Using non-RAM authorized fluids for your vehicle may not automatically void the entire warranty. However, if any failure occurs as a result of using non-approved fluids and the manufacturer can prove a correlation, they may refuse to cover the related repairs. Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for fluids-related maintenance.
In conclusion, it is vital to understand what voids the RAM truck warranty to ensure you receive the necessary coverage for any unexpected repairs. Avoiding unauthorized modifications and following the manufacturer’s maintenance guidelines will help keep your warranty intact. Additionally, reviewing the specifics of your warranty and communicating with authorized dealerships will provide further clarity on warranty-related concerns.