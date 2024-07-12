What type of keyboard does bugha use?

Bugha, whose real name is Kyle Giersdorf, is a professional Fortnite player and the winner of the Fortnite World Cup Solo Championship in 2019. As one of the most successful competitive gamers, many aspiring players wonder what type of keyboard he uses. So, what is the keyboard of choice for this renowned player?
Type of Keyboard:
The keyboard that Bugha uses is the **SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL**.
1. Why did Bugha choose the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL?
Bugha specifically chose the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL for its premium features such as adjustable mechanical switches, customizable RGB lighting, and excellent build quality.
2. Does the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL improve gaming performance?
While the keyboard alone may not guarantee improved performance, Bugha found the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL to be comfortable, responsive, and reliable, which could contribute positively to his gaming experience and performance.
3. What switches does the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL have?
The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL utilizes OmniPoint switches, which are custom mechanical switches that offer adjustable activation points, allowing players to control their keystroke sensitivity.
4. How are the switches different from regular mechanical switches?
Unlike regular mechanical switches, the OmniPoint switches on the Apex Pro TKL keyboard allow players to adjust their actuation point anywhere between 0.4mm to 3.6mm, providing a highly customizable typing and gaming experience.
5. Can the RGB lighting on the keyboard be customized?
Yes, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL features customizable RGB lighting. Users can create unique lighting profiles and effects using the SteelSeries Engine software, including syncing the lighting with in-game events or music.
6. Does the keyboard have a detachable cable?
Yes, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboard comes with a detachable USB-C cable, making it portable and easy to transport.
7. Is the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL wireless?
No, the Apex Pro TKL model is a wired keyboard and does not support wireless connectivity.
8. Can macros be programmed on this keyboard?
Yes, users can program macros on the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL using the SteelSeries Engine software.
9. Does the keyboard offer additional media controls?
Yes, the Apex Pro TKL has a dedicated multimedia control wheel and a clickable metal roller for quick and easy access to media functions and volume control.
10. Is the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL compatible with other platforms?
Yes, the keyboard is compatible with a range of platforms, including PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation.
11. How durable is the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL?
The Apex Pro TKL keyboard boasts a robust build quality, ensuring durability even during intense gaming sessions.
12. Is the keyboard compact in terms of size?
Yes, the Apex Pro TKL is a tenkeyless keyboard, which means it does not have a numeric keypad. This design choice makes the keyboard more compact, freeing up desk space for mouse movement.
In conclusion, Bugha, the Fortnite World Cup champion, uses the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboard. This particular keyboard model offers numerous benefits such as customizable switches, RGB lighting, and a high-quality build. While the keyboard itself may not guarantee gaming success, it certainly provides Bugha with a reliable and comfortable platform to showcase his skills.