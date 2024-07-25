What to use as a monitor stand?

When it comes to setting up your workstation, finding the perfect monitor stand is essential for both comfort and productivity. The right monitor height and angle can reduce neck and eye strain, improve posture, and enhance your overall work experience. But what should you use as a monitor stand? Let’s explore some excellent options and find the perfect solution for your needs.
1. **Build Your Own Stand**
One option is to build your own monitor stand using simple materials like wood or PVC pipes. This allows you to customize the size and height according to your preferences. You can find numerous DIY tutorials online that offer step-by-step instructions to guide you through the process.
2. Monitor Stands and Riser Platforms
Monitor stands specifically designed for this purpose are widely available in the market. These stands come in various designs, materials, and adjustable heights. You can find stands with built-in storage, USB hubs, or even wireless charging capabilities to declutter your workspace.
3. **Stacked Books or Binders**
For a quick and cost-effective solution, you can use stacked books or binders as a temporary stand. However, ensure they are stable and won’t easily slide or slip.
4. Adjustable Laptop Stands
If you have a laptop, an adjustable laptop stand can serve as a versatile monitor stand as well. These stands are designed to lift your laptop to eye level and offer adjustable height and angle options, making them suitable for dual-monitor setups.
5. **Ergonomic Desk Riser**
An ergonomic desk riser is an excellent choice if you need to elevate both your monitor and keyboard simultaneously. These risers allow you to switch between sitting and standing positions effortlessly and promote a healthy working environment.
6. VESA Mounts
VESA mounts are ideal if you prefer a clean and minimalistic look for your workstation. These mounts attach directly to the back of your monitor and allow you to position it at the perfect height and angle. You can either mount them on your desk or use wall mounts for a floating setup.
7. **Shelves or Cubbies**
If you have additional shelves or cubbies in your workspace, you can repurpose them as a monitor stand. Ensure they are sturdy enough to support the weight of your monitor and offer a suitable height and angle.
8. Adjustable Monitor Arms
For ultimate flexibility, adjustable monitor arms are an excellent option. These arms allow you to effortlessly adjust the height, angle, and even orientation of your monitor. They are typically mounted to your desk or wall, providing a clean and organized setup.
9. **Storage Boxes or Crates**
Stackable storage boxes or crates can serve as an affordable option for a monitor stand. Ensure they are stable and won’t easily tip over. You can also utilize the space within the boxes to store items and declutter your workspace.
10. Repurposed Furniture
Do you have an old piece of furniture that can be repurposed? A sturdy side table, stool, or drawer can make for a unique monitor stand. Just ensure it has the appropriate height and stability to support your monitor securely.
11. **Yoga Blocks**
Yoga blocks are not only useful for fitness enthusiasts but can also be used as a monitor stand. These blocks come in different heights, allowing you to find the perfect elevation for your monitor.
12. Repurposed Wooden Pallets
If you enjoy DIY projects and want a rustic look for your workstation, repurposed wooden pallets can be a creative solution. With a bit of sanding and painting, you can transform a pallet into a unique and functional monitor stand.
