What to play on the computer when your bored?

Have you ever found yourself sitting in front of your computer, scrolling through social media or aimlessly staring at the screen, feeling utterly bored? Well, fret not! The world of computer gaming offers a myriad of options to entertain and engage you when boredom strikes. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or completely new to the world of video games, there is something for everyone. So, let’s delve into a few exciting game genres and some popular titles to help you discover what to play on the computer when you’re bored!
Strategy Games:
Strategy games are a fantastic choice for those who love using their minds and planning their every move. **Whether it’s the iconic “Civilization” series, the intense world of “StarCraft,” or even the thrilling puzzles of “XCOM,” strategy games offer endless hours of engaging gameplay.**
FAQs:
1.
What are some popular real-time strategy (RTS) games?
Some popular RTS games include “Age of Empires,” “Warcraft III,” and “Command & Conquer.”
2.
Can you recommend any turn-based strategy games?
Yes! “Civilization VI,” “Total War: Warhammer II,” and “XCOM 2” are excellent choices in this genre.
3.
Are there any strategy games with a fantasy theme?
Definitely! “Heroes of Might and Magic III,” “Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos,” and “Total War: Warhammer II” offer captivating fantasy settings.
Action-Adventure Games:
If you’re looking for a healthy dose of excitement and adrenaline, action-adventure games are the way to go. **Titles like “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” and “Red Dead Redemption 2” transport you to immersive worlds filled with action and exploration.**
FAQs:
4.
What is the appeal of action-adventure games?
Action-adventure games blend intense action sequences with captivating storytelling and exploration, providing a highly immersive gaming experience.
5.
Can you recommend any action-adventure games with a multiplayer option?
Absolutely! “GTA V Online,” “Monster Hunter: World,” and “The Division 2” allow you to team up with friends or other players for unforgettable adventures.
6.
Are there any action-adventure games with a historical setting?
Yes! Titles like “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” and “Horizon Zero Dawn” take you back in time to various historical periods.
Role-Playing Games (RPGs):
For avid storytellers and immersive world explorers, RPGs are the perfect fit. **Enter the sprawling worlds of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” “Skyrim,” or “Final Fantasy XIV,” where you can create your own character, embark on epic quests, and make impactful choices that shape the game’s outcome.**
FAQs:
7.
What are the key features of RPGs?
RPGs typically offer character customization, a rich narrative, exploration, and the ability to make choices that impact the story.
8.
Are there any RPGs with futuristic settings?
Yes! “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition,” and “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided” take you to futuristic worlds filled with advanced technology.
9.
Can you recommend any RPGs with an online multiplayer component?
Certainly! “World of Warcraft,” “Final Fantasy XIV,” and “The Elder Scrolls Online” provide vast online worlds to explore with friends or fellow adventurers.
Puzzle and Casual Games:
If you prefer games that challenge your thinking skills or provide a more relaxed experience, puzzle and casual games are worth exploring. **Discover the brain-teasing wonders of “Portal,” the delightful creativity of “Minecraft,” or the addictive simplicity of “Candy Crush.”**
FAQs:
10.
What makes puzzle games different from other genres?
Puzzle games focus on solving various challenges or problems through logic, strategy, or pattern recognition.
11.
Can casual games be played by non-gamers?
Absolutely! Casual games often have simple mechanics and are accessible to both avid gamers and those new to gaming.
12.
Are there any puzzle games with a cooperative multiplayer mode?
Yes! “Portal 2” features a cooperative mode where you and a friend can solve puzzles together, fostering teamwork and creativity.
Now that you’ve explored a range of exciting genres and popular titles, you’re ready to find your perfect computer game companion for those moments of boredom. Whether you’re drawn to strategy, action, role-playing, or puzzle games, the world of computer gaming has something special in store for you. So, power up your computer, embark on epic adventures, and bid farewell to boredom!