What to do with an extra computer monitor?

If you find yourself with an extra computer monitor that is no longer needed, there are numerous creative and practical ways to put it to good use. Instead of letting it gather dust in storage, consider the following options to make the most of your spare monitor.
Extended Workspace
Use it for an extended workspace: One of the most obvious and practical uses for an extra computer monitor is to extend your workspace. By connecting the additional monitor to your existing setup, you can increase productivity by having more screen real estate to spread out your work. This is particularly useful for professionals who require multiple applications or documents to be visible simultaneously.
Entertainment and Gaming
Create a multi-screen gaming setup: If you are a gaming enthusiast, an additional monitor can enhance your gaming experience. By setting up a multi-screen gaming setup, you can achieve a wider field of view and immerse yourself in the game. Additionally, multitasking becomes more convenient as you can have a browser or other programs open on the second screen while gaming.
Turn it into a media center: Transform your extra monitor into a dedicated media center. Connect it to a streaming device, game console, or a PC and use it exclusively for watching movies, TV shows, or online content. This can be a great way to enjoy your favorite media without disturbing your primary workspace.
Additional Uses
Set up a digital photo frame: Convert your extra monitor into a digital photo frame by displaying a continuous slideshow of your favorite images. This can add a touch of personalization to any space, whether it’s your home, office, or even a waiting room.
Related/FAQs:
1. Can I use my extra monitor for a dual monitor setup?
Yes, connecting your additional monitor to your existing computer can easily create a dual monitor setup.
2. Are there any advantages to using dual monitors?
Using dual monitors can enhance productivity by allowing you to have multiple windows open at once, thereby streamlining multitasking.
3. Can I use my extra monitor with a laptop?
Absolutely! By connecting your laptop to an additional monitor, you can significantly expand your workspace on the go.
4. Can I repurpose my extra monitor for a smart home dashboard?
Yes, you can display your smart home controls and information on the spare monitor, transforming it into a convenient and easily accessible smart home dashboard.
5. How can I use my extra monitor for video editing?
By connecting the monitor to your video editing workstation, you can utilize the additional screen real estate to have your editing software, timeline, and preview windows displayed simultaneously.
6. Is it possible to turn my extra monitor into a digital art canvas?
Certainly! Artists and designers can connect their extra monitor to a computer or tablet and use it as an extended drawing or design canvas.
7. Can I use my extra monitor for presentations?
Absolutely! An additional monitor can serve as a dedicated display for presentations, providing you with a separate screen to control and view your slides while keeping them separate from your main workspace.
8. Can my extra monitor be used as a security monitor?
Yes, you can connect your spare monitor to a security camera system and use it as a dedicated security monitor.
9. What about using my extra monitor as a guest display for clients?
Indeed! If you frequently have clients or colleagues visiting your workspace, utilizing an additional monitor as a guest display can provide a comfortable setup for collaborative work.
10. Can I transform my extra monitor into a virtual instrument display?
Musicians and producers can connect their spare monitor to a computer or recording equipment to display virtual instruments, mixing consoles, or audio editing software.
11. Can I donate my extra monitor to a charity or school?
Absolutely! Consider donating your spare monitor to organizations, charities, or schools that may benefit from the extra hardware.
12. Can I sell my extra monitor?
If you no longer have a need for the extra monitor, selling it can be a great way to recoup some of your investment and allow someone else to make use of it. Online marketplaces and classifieds can be a good platform to sell your extra monitor.