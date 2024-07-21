**What to do when your HP laptop keyboard stops working?**
Your laptop keyboard is an essential part of your computer, allowing you to type documents, emails, and browse the internet. However, it can be frustrating when your HP laptop keyboard suddenly stops working. Before you panic, there are several steps you can take to try to resolve the issue and get your keyboard back in working order.
1. Isolate the problem
Before attempting any fixes, ensure that the issue is not caused by software problems or external devices. Connect an external keyboard to your laptop and check if it works. If the external keyboard functions properly, the issue is likely with your laptop’s internal keyboard.
2. Restart your laptop
Sometimes, a simple restart can solve many glitches, including keyboard issues. Restart your HP laptop and check if the keyboard works once it boots up again.
3. Check for physical obstructions
Inspect your laptop keyboard for any visible physical obstructions like dust, food particles, or debris. Gently clean the keyboard using compressed air or a soft brush to remove any debris that may interfere with its functionality.
4. Update or reinstall keyboard drivers
Outdated or corrupted keyboard drivers can cause your keyboard to stop working. Update your drivers by going to the HP support website and downloading the latest driver for your laptop model. If updating the drivers doesn’t work, try reinstalling them.
5. Use the built-in keyboard troubleshooter
Windows provides a built-in troubleshooter that can help identify and fix common problems with your keyboard. Open the “Control Panel,” select “Troubleshooting,” and then “Hardware and Sound.” Under the “Keyboard” section, select the option to run the troubleshooter.
6. Check the keyboard language settings
Sometimes, an incorrect keyboard language setting can cause your keys to produce unexpected characters or not work at all. Go to the “Control Panel,” select “Clock, Language, and Region,” and then “Region and Language.” Ensure that the correct language is selected as your input language.
7. Disable the filter keys feature
Filter keys are designed to ignore brief or repeated keystrokes, but they can also interfere with regular typing. Disable the filter keys feature by going to “Control Panel,” selecting “Ease of Access,” and then “Make the keyboard easier to use.” Uncheck the box that says “Turn on Filter Keys.”
8. Perform a system restore
If your keyboard was working fine in the past but stopped suddenly, performing a system restore to a date when your keyboard was functional can help resolve the issue. Open the “Control Panel,” select “Recovery,” and choose “Open System Restore” to access the restore options.
9. Update your operating system
An outdated operating system can sometimes cause keyboard problems. Ensure that your HP laptop is running the latest version of the operating system by going to “Settings,” selecting “Update & Security,” and then “Windows Update.”
10. Check for malware or viruses
Certain malware or viruses can disrupt keyboard functionality. Run a full system scan using your preferred antivirus software to detect and remove any potential threats.
11. Contact HP support
If you have tried all the above steps and your HP laptop keyboard still doesn’t work, it may be necessary to contact HP support for further assistance. They can provide specialized guidance and explore possible hardware issues.
12. Use an external keyboard
As a temporary workaround, you can connect an external USB keyboard to your HP laptop to continue using it until the internal keyboard issue is resolved.
In conclusion, a non-functional keyboard can be a frustrating issue, but with these troubleshooting steps, you can often get your HP laptop keyboard back to working condition.