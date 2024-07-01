**What to do when your brightness not working in laptop?**
Having issues with the brightness of your laptop screen can be quite frustrating. Whether the screen is too dim or too bright, it can strain your eyes and affect your overall viewing experience. So, let’s explore some troubleshooting steps to fix this issue and get your laptop brightness back on track.
1. Check the power settings: Sometimes, the brightness issue can arise due to incorrect power settings. Go to the power options in your laptop’s settings and make sure the display brightness is not set too low or set to automatic adjustment.
2. Use the keyboard shortcuts: Most laptops have keyboard shortcuts to adjust the brightness. Look for function keys on your keyboard that have icons depicting brightness controls. Press the Fn key along with the corresponding function key to increase or decrease the brightness.
3. Update your graphics driver: Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can cause issues with the brightness controls. Visit the manufacturer’s website or use a driver updating software to download and install the latest graphics driver for your laptop.
4. Restart your laptop: Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve temporary software glitches affecting the brightness control. Restart your laptop and check if the issue is resolved.
5. Disable adaptive brightness: Windows operating system has a feature called adaptive brightness that automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient light conditions. Disabling this feature might solve the brightness control problem. Go to the power options in your laptop settings and turn off the adaptive brightness.
6. Adjust brightness in Control Panel: Open the Control Panel on your laptop and navigate to the Display settings. From there, you can manually adjust the brightness level. Apply the changes and check if the brightness control is working now.
7. Roll back your graphics driver: If you recently updated your graphics driver and started experiencing brightness control issues, consider rolling back to the previous version of the driver. Sometimes, new driver updates can introduce compatibility problems with certain laptop models.
8. Scan for malware: Malware infections can disrupt the functionality of various system components, including screen brightness controls. Perform a thorough scan of your laptop using reliable antivirus software to identify and remove any malware.
9. Check the screen’s inverter: In older laptops, the issue may be related to a faulty inverter. Consult a professional technician to diagnose and replace the faulty inverter if necessary.
10. Update your BIOS: A corrupted or outdated BIOS can also cause brightness control problems. Visit the laptop manufacturer’s website and check for any available BIOS updates for your specific model. Carefully follow the instructions provided to update your BIOS.
11. Reset your display settings: If none of the above solutions work, you can try resetting your display settings to their default values. Open the display settings and look for a “Reset” or “Restore” option.
12. Contact customer support: If all else fails, reach out to the customer support of your laptop manufacturer. They may guide you through further troubleshooting steps or provide a solution specific to your laptop model.
In conclusion, a malfunctioning brightness control can significantly affect your laptop usage experience. However, by following the above troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve this issue and enjoy the optimal brightness on your laptop screen once again.