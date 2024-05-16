What to do when water spilled on keyboard?

Accidents happen, and one of the most common mishaps occurs when water spills on your keyboard. Whether it’s a small amount or a full-sized beverage, it can cause immediate panic and potential damage to your beloved keyboard. But fear not! In this article, we will guide you through the steps you should take when water spills on your keyboard, helping you minimize the damage and maximize the chances of a full recovery.
What to Do Immediately
Step 1: The moment water spills on your keyboard, quickly disconnect it from your computer or any power source. This will prevent electrical damage to your device.
Step 2: Turn the keyboard upside down gently and shake it to remove any excess water. Do this over a towel or sink to avoid creating additional mess.
Step 3: Use a dry and absorbent cloth or paper towel to carefully pat the keyboard, soaking up as much water as possible. Avoid wiping, as this may spread the liquid further.
Step 4: If the spill was caused by a non-water liquid, such as soda or juice, you may need to remove the keycaps and clean them separately. Use a keycap puller or a thin, flat tool to gently lift the keycaps off the keyboard, ensuring they don’t break. Clean them with a mild detergent and warm water, then dry them thoroughly before reattaching.
Allowing the Keyboard to Dry
Step 5: After removing excess water, it’s essential to let the keyboard dry completely. Find a well-ventilated area and place the keyboard upside down on a towel or absorbent cloth.
Step 6: You can accelerate the drying process by directing a fan or hairdryer on low heat towards the keyboard. Keep the heat setting low to avoid damaging any sensitive components.
Step 7: Leave the keyboard to dry for at least 24 to 48 hours. Patience is key during this stage, as rushing to use a wet keyboard could result in irreparable damage.
Testing and Final Steps
Step 8: Once you’ve allowed sufficient drying time, carefully reconnect the keyboard to your computer or power source and test it. Check if all the keys are functioning correctly. If not, proceed to the next step.
Step 9: If some keys are still malfunctioning after drying, you can try using compressed air to blow out any remaining moisture or debris that might be affecting them.
Step 10: If the keyboard still isn’t working properly, it might be necessary to consult a professional technician or consider replacing it, as some internal components could have been damaged beyond repair.
Step 11: To prevent future keyboard mishaps, consider investing in a keyboard cover or a spill-proof keyboard. These protective measures can help avoid damage caused by accidental spills.
Step 12: Remember to regularly clean your keyboard to remove dust, debris, and stains that could impair its performance over time. Consult the manufacturer’s instructions on how best to clean your specific keyboard model.
FAQs:
1. Can I use a hairdryer on high heat to dry my wet keyboard?
Using a hairdryer on high heat is not recommended, as it can damage the keyboard’s internal components. Stick to low heat or better yet, let it air dry naturally.
2. Is it safe to put my wet keyboard in a bag of rice?
While putting electronic devices in rice is often suggested, it might not be effective in drying a keyboard as rice grains can get stuck in between the keys. It is best to avoid this method.
3. Can I clean my keyboard with alcohol or cleaning products?
It is generally not recommended to clean your keyboard with alcohol or strong cleaning products as they can damage the keycap letters or finish. Use mild detergents or specialized keyboard cleaning solutions instead.
4. What should I do if my wireless keyboard gets wet?
Follow the same steps mentioned above but ensure to remove the batteries if possible. Allow the keyboard to dry thoroughly before reattaching the batteries.
5. Can I use a wet keyboard after drying it quickly with a towel?
No, even if your keyboard appears dry, it is crucial to allow it to air dry for an extended period. Moisture can linger between the keys and cause damage if not given enough time to evaporate.
6. Should I remove the keys to clean a spill?
You only need to remove the keycaps if the spill contains sticky substances like soda. Otherwise, it is sufficient to clean the surface and allow the keyboard to dry upside down.
7. How can I prevent future spills on my keyboard?
Consider using a keyboard cover or a spill-proof keyboard to protect against spills. Additionally, make a conscious effort to keep liquids away from your workspace.
8. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to remove water from my keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner is not recommended as it can create static electricity and potentially damage the keyboard’s internal components. Stick to patting the keyboard with a dry cloth.
9. Should I try using my wet keyboard after letting it dry for a few hours?
It is necessary to give your keyboard ample time to dry, ideally for at least 24 to 48 hours. Rushing to use it before it is fully dry can cause further damage.
10. How can I clean the internal components of a keyboard?
Cleaning the internal components is not recommended for regular users, as it can be complex and potentially damage the keyboard further. Leave this task to professional technicians if required.
11. What should I do if my laptop keyboard gets wet?
If your laptop keyboard gets wet, immediately turn off your laptop and follow the steps mentioned above. Disconnect the power source and battery if possible, and let the laptop keyboard dry thoroughly before attempting to use it again.
12. Is it necessary to replace my keyboard if water spills on it?
Not always. With prompt action and proper drying, many keyboards can recover from spills. However, if the damage is severe or keys continue to malfunction even after drying, replacing the keyboard may be the best option.