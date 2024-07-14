**What to do when touchpad stops working on laptop?**
If your laptop touchpad stops working, it can be a frustrating experience. Without a functioning touchpad, navigating your laptop becomes a challenge. However, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to get your touchpad up and running again.
**1. Check for hardware issues**
First, ensure that there are no hardware issues causing the touchpad to malfunction. Clean the touchpad surface gently with a soft cloth to remove any dirt or debris that may be obstructing the sensors. If cleaning doesn’t solve the problem, check if the touchpad is disabled. Some laptops have a physical switch or key combination to enable/disable the touchpad.
**2. Restart your laptop**
It may sound simple, but sometimes a simple restart can resolve touchpad issues. Restarting your laptop can reset any temporary glitches or conflicts that may have occurred.
**3. Update or reinstall touchpad drivers**
Outdated or corrupted touchpad drivers can often cause the touchpad to stop working. To fix this, go to the manufacturer’s website and download the latest driver for your laptop model. If you already have the latest driver installed, try reinstalling it to overwrite any potential errors.
**4. Check touchpad settings**
Another possibility is that the touchpad settings have been changed, causing it to stop working. Open the Control Panel or Settings on your laptop, depending on your operating system, and look for the touchpad settings. Ensure that the touchpad is enabled and that the settings have not been altered accidentally.
**5. Use an external mouse**
If you need to use your laptop urgently and cannot fix the touchpad issue immediately, consider connecting an external mouse. This will allow you to continue using your laptop efficiently until you can troubleshoot and resolve the touchpad problem.
**6. Run a malware scan**
Malware infections can sometimes hamper the functioning of your touchpad. Run a thorough scan using reliable antivirus software to detect and remove any potential threats that may be causing the issue.
**7. Perform a system restore**
If the touchpad issue started recently, you could try using the system restore feature to revert your laptop’s settings back to a previous working state. This can potentially undo any changes that may have caused the touchpad to stop functioning.
**8. Check for Windows updates**
Sometimes, touchpad issues can be resolved by installing the latest Windows updates. Check for pending updates and install them if available. These updates often include bug fixes and improvements for various hardware components.
**9. Disable your anti-virus temporarily**
Certain antivirus programs can interfere with the touchpad’s functionality. Temporarily disable your antivirus software and check if the touchpad starts working again. If it does, consider changing your antivirus program or adjusting its settings to prevent future conflicts.
**10. Reset your laptop**
As a last resort, you can try resetting your laptop to factory settings. However, keep in mind that this will erase all your personal files and installed programs. Make sure to back up your important data before proceeding with a system reset.
**11. Contact technical support**
If all else fails, it may be time to seek professional help. Contact your laptop manufacturer’s technical support or visit an authorized service center to get your touchpad repaired or replaced.
**12. Consider a hardware replacement**
If your laptop is old or out of warranty, and none of the above steps fix the touchpad issue, you may have to consider replacing the touchpad hardware itself. This is not recommended unless you have experience in laptop hardware repairs or are comfortable hiring a professional technician.
In conclusion, a non-functioning touchpad can be a bothersome problem, but with these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve the issue and regain control of your laptop’s navigation. Remember to always exercise caution and take appropriate backups before attempting any major changes to your system.