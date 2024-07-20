What to do when Mac keyboard doesnʼt work?

If you are facing issues with your Mac keyboard where it suddenly stops working, it can be quite frustrating. Without a functional keyboard, it becomes impossible to navigate or perform tasks on your Mac effectively. However, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve the issue and get your Mac keyboard working again.
Check the keyboard connection:
The first step is to ensure that your Mac keyboard is properly connected to your computer. If you are using a wired keyboard, check if the USB cable is securely plugged into the USB port on your Mac. If you have a wireless keyboard, make sure it is turned on and properly paired with your Mac.
Restart your Mac:
A simple restart can often fix minor glitches and connectivity problems. Go to the Apple menu and click on Restart to reboot your Mac. After the restart, check if your keyboard is functioning properly.
Reset the Bluetooth connection:
If you are using a Bluetooth keyboard, try resetting the connection. Go to System Preferences, click on Bluetooth, and locate your keyboard in the list of devices. Remove the keyboard from the list and then pair it again. This can sometimes resolve Bluetooth connectivity issues.
Replace the batteries:
If you have a wireless keyboard that runs on batteries, it is possible that the batteries are depleted. Replace them with fresh batteries and check if this solves the problem.
Clean your keyboard:
Dust and debris can accumulate beneath the keys, leading to unresponsiveness. Gently clean your keyboard using compressed air or a soft brush to remove any dirt that may be causing the issue.
Check for software updates:
Software updates often include bug fixes and improvements that can resolve issues with your Mac keyboard. Go to the Apple menu, click on System Preferences, and select Software Update. If there are any updates available, install them and check if your keyboard starts working again.
Use the On-Screen Keyboard:
When your physical keyboard is not working, you can use the On-Screen Keyboard as a temporary solution. To access it, go to the Apple menu, select System Preferences, click on Keyboard, and then enable the checkbox next to “Show Keyboard and Emoji viewers in the menu bar”. You can then use the virtual keyboard on your screen to type.
Disconnect other USB devices:
In some cases, conflicts between USB devices connected to your Mac can cause keyboard issues. Disconnect all other USB devices, except for the keyboard, and check if it starts working again.
Test your keyboard on another Mac:
To determine whether the issue is with your keyboard or your Mac, connect your keyboard to another Mac and see if it works. If it does, the problem may lie with your Mac and not the keyboard.
Try a different keyboard:
If your Mac keyboard still doesn’t work after trying the above steps, borrow a keyboard from a friend or colleague or use a spare one, and connect it to your Mac. If the borrowed or spare keyboard works fine, then it’s likely that your original keyboard is faulty and needs to be replaced.
Contact Apple Support:
If none of the above solutions work, you might need to reach out to Apple Support for further assistance. They can provide specific troubleshooting steps or recommend repair options depending on your Mac model and warranty status.
Other related FAQs:
1. How do I know if my keyboard is connected to my Mac?
Check for a green light on your Bluetooth keyboard or a functioning wired connection for a wired keyboard.
2. What should I do if my Mac keyboard types the wrong characters?
Go to System Preferences, click on Keyboard, select the Input Sources tab, and make sure the correct language and keyboard layout are selected.
3. Why is my Mac keyboard suddenly typing in CAPS?
Press the Caps Lock key once to turn it off. If that doesn’t work, go to System Preferences, click on Keyboard, select the Keyboard tab, and uncheck the option for “Use all F1, F2, etc. keys as standard function keys.”
4. Can I use a Windows keyboard with a Mac?
Yes, most Windows keyboards can be used with a Mac, but some keys might have different functions or placements.
5. How do I adjust the keyboard settings on my Mac?
Go to System Preferences, click on Keyboard, and you can customize settings such as key repeat, delay until repeat, and more.
6. What should I do if some keys on my Mac keyboard are not working?
Clean the affected keys with a soft brush or try using the virtual On-Screen Keyboard until you can get the keyboard fixed.
7. Can I use a USB keyboard on a Macbook?
Yes, you can connect a USB keyboard to your Macbook using a USB-C to USB adapter.
8. How do I enable the function keys on a Mac keyboard?
Go to System Preferences, click on Keyboard, select the Keyboard tab, and check the option for “Use all F1, F2, etc. keys as standard function keys.”
9. What should I do if my Mac keyboard is not recognized by the computer?
Try connecting the keyboard to a different USB port, restarting your Mac, or resetting the NVRAM (nonvolatile random-access memory).
10. How long do Mac keyboards usually last?
Mac keyboards are designed to last for several years with regular usage, but it can vary depending on individual usage patterns.
11. Can I replace the keys on my Mac keyboard?
Yes, it is possible to replace individual keys on a Mac keyboard, but it is recommended to seek professional assistance for this.
12. Can I use a third-party keyboard with my Mac?
Yes, you can use third-party keyboards with your Mac as long as they are compatible and have the necessary drivers.