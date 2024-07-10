What to do when laptop is stuck on starting windows?

If you’re experiencing the frustrating issue of your laptop being stuck on the “Starting Windows” screen, don’t panic. This is a common problem that can have several causes, ranging from software glitches to hardware issues. Thankfully, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve this issue and get your laptop running smoothly again. Read on to find out what to do when your laptop is stuck on starting windows.
1. Restart your laptop
Sometimes, a simple restart can fix the problem. Press and hold the power button until your laptop turns off, then turn it back on again.
2. Disconnect all external devices
Unplug all USB devices, such as flash drives or external hard drives, and then restart your laptop. Sometimes, a faulty or incompatible external device can cause the startup process to hang.
3. Check for disk errors
Windows provides a built-in tool called “Check Disk” that can help fix errors on your hard drive. To use it, you’ll need to boot your laptop from a Windows installation disc or a recovery drive.
4. Run a system file check
Another built-in Windows tool, the System File Checker (SFC) can scan and repair damaged system files that might be causing the issue. Open the Command Prompt as an administrator and type “sfc /scannow” and press enter.
5. Perform a startup repair
Windows has a startup repair tool designed to fix problems with the operating system’s startup process. You can access it by using the Windows installation disc or recovery drive.
6. Restore your laptop to a previous state
If you recently installed new software or drivers and the problem started afterward, try using the System Restore feature to go back to a previously working state of your laptop.
7. Check for malware
Malware infections can cause various issues, including problems during the startup process. Use a reliable antivirus software to scan and remove any threats from your laptop.
8. Update your drivers
Outdated or incompatible drivers can lead to system issues. Visit your laptop manufacturer’s website or use a driver update tool to ensure all your drivers are up to date.
9. Enter Safe Mode
If your laptop gets stuck during normal startup but boots successfully in Safe Mode, there might be a problem with a driver or software. In Safe Mode, you can uninstall recently installed programs or drivers to see if that resolves the issue.
10. Perform a clean installation of Windows
If all else fails and you’re still dealing with the issue, you can perform a clean installation of Windows. This will erase all your data, so make sure you have backups. Boot from a Windows installation disc or recovery drive and follow the prompts to reinstall the operating system.
11. Seek professional help
If you’re not comfortable troubleshooting the issue on your own, or if the problem persists even after trying the above steps, it might be time to seek professional help. Contact the manufacturer’s support or an authorized service center for assistance.
12. Preventative measures to avoid future issues
To prevent your laptop from getting stuck on starting windows in the future, make sure to regularly update your operating system, drivers, and antivirus software. Also, be cautious when installing new software or drivers, as incompatible or corrupt installations can cause system problems.
Now that you know what to do when your laptop is stuck on starting windows, you can approach the problem with confidence. Follow the troubleshooting steps outlined above, and with a bit of patience and persistence, you’ll have your laptop up and running again in no time!