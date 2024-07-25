What to do when keyboard is not working on laptop?

**What to do when the keyboard is not working on a laptop?**
The keyboard is an essential component of any laptop, allowing us to input commands and type documents. However, it can be quite frustrating when our laptop’s keyboard stops functioning. Before considering expensive repairs or replacements, it’s worth trying a few troubleshooting methods to potentially resolve the issue. Here, we will discuss what to do when your keyboard is not working on a laptop and provide answers to some related frequently asked questions (FAQs).
1. Why is my laptop keyboard not working?
There could be several reasons for a nonfunctional laptop keyboard, ranging from software glitches to hardware issues. It may be due to a driver problem, an outdated operating system, or physical damage.
2. How do I restart my laptop to fix the keyboard issue?
Sometimes a simple restart can fix temporary glitches affecting the keyboard. Save any unsaved work, click on the “Start” menu, select “Restart,” and wait for the laptop to reboot.
3. Is it a hardware or software issue?
To determine if it’s a hardware or software issue, connect an external USB keyboard to your laptop. If the external keyboard works fine, the problem is likely related to the laptop’s keyboard hardware. If the external keyboard doesn’t function either, it could be a software problem.
4. What should I do if it’s a software issue?
If the external keyboard is working, try updating the laptop’s keyboard drivers. Go to the manufacturer’s website, locate the latest driver for your keyboard, and install it. Restart the laptop and check if the keyboard starts working.
5. How can I check for driver updates?
Open the “Device Manager” by searching for it in the Start menu. Expand the “Keyboards” section, right-click on the keyboard name, and select “Update driver.” Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update process.
6. What if the driver update doesn’t work?
If updating the driver doesn’t solve the issue, try uninstalling the keyboard driver from the Device Manager, restart the laptop, and let it automatically reinstall the driver.
7. Can I check for Windows updates?
Yes, outdated Windows software could cause keyboard-related problems. Go to “Settings,” select “Update & Security,” and then click on “Check for updates” to install any available updates. Restart the laptop afterward.
8. How can I enable the keyboard in the BIOS settings?
Restart your laptop and enter the BIOS settings by pressing the specific key mentioned on the startup screen (often F2, F10, or Del). Navigate to the “Advanced” or “Input” section and ensure the internal keyboard is enabled.
9. What if the keyboard issue persists?
If the problem persists, try performing a system restore to a previous point in time when the keyboard was working fine. Go to the “Control Panel,” open “Recovery,” click on “System Restore,” and follow the provided steps.
10. Can malware affect the laptop’s keyboard?
Malware can indeed cause keyboard issues. Run a complete antivirus scan to detect and remove any malicious software present on your laptop. Restart the laptop after the scan completes.
11. What if none of the above steps work?
If none of the troubleshooting steps resolve the issue, it’s advisable to seek professional help. Contact the laptop manufacturer’s customer support or visit a reputable repair center to get the keyboard examined or replaced.
12. Are there any temporary alternatives if I can’t fix the keyboard immediately?
While waiting for repairs, you can connect an external USB keyboard or use the on-screen keyboard available in the Windows accessibility options. These options allow you to continue using your laptop until the keyboard issue is resolved.
In conclusion, a nonworking laptop keyboard can cause significant inconvenience, but there are several troubleshooting steps you can take before resorting to expensive repairs or replacements. By following the suggested solutions and checking for software or hardware issues, you increase your chances of resolving the problem and getting your laptop keyboard back to working condition.