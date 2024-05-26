**What to do when cursor disappears on ASUS laptop?**
It can be quite frustrating when your cursor suddenly disappears on your ASUS laptop. Whether you are trying to complete an important work assignment or simply browsing the internet, not being able to navigate your laptop can be a major hindrance. However, before you start panicking, there are a few troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve this issue.
1. Check if you accidentally disabled the touchpad
The most common reason for a disappearing cursor on ASUS laptops is the accidental disabling of the touchpad. Look for a “disable” button near the touchpad or try pressing the function key combined with the touchpad button to toggle its status.
2. Restart your laptop
Sometimes, a simple restart can solve many software-related issues. Restart your ASUS laptop and check if the cursor reappears after the system has rebooted.
3. Update or reinstall the touchpad driver
Outdated or corrupt touchpad drivers can cause the cursor to disappear. Visit the official ASUS support website, search for your laptop model, and download the latest touchpad driver. If you already have the latest version, try reinstalling it to fix any potential issues.
4. Check for physical hardware issues
Ensure that there are no loose connections or physical damages to your touchpad. If you suspect a hardware problem, it may require professional repair or replacement.
5. Enable the touchpad in the BIOS
In some cases, the touchpad may be disabled in the laptop’s BIOS settings. Restart your laptop and enter the BIOS by pressing the designated key (usually F2 or Del) during startup. Look for an option related to the touchpad and ensure it is enabled.
6. Run a malware scan
Malware can sometimes interfere with the normal functionality of your laptop, including the disappearance of the cursor. Run a thorough scan using a reliable antivirus program to eliminate any potential threats.
7. Disconnect external devices
Disconnect any external devices, such as a USB mouse or keyboard, as they can sometimes interfere with the touchpad’s functionality. Verify if the cursor appears after disconnecting these devices.
8. Use keyboard shortcuts
If your touchpad is not working, you can still navigate your laptop using keyboard shortcuts. Press the Windows key to open the Start menu and use the arrow keys to move the cursor. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + X and use the arrow keys to access various options in the Quick Links menu.
9. Adjust touchpad settings
Access the touchpad settings on your ASUS laptop and ensure that it is configured properly. Adjusting settings like sensitivity and palm detection can potentially resolve the disappearing cursor issue.
10. Perform a system restore
If the cursor disappearance issue started recently, you can try performing a system restore to revert your laptop to a previous working state. This may help resolve any software conflicts or system changes that could be causing the problem.
11. Use an external mouse
If all else fails, you can connect an external USB or wireless mouse to your ASUS laptop to regain cursor functionality. This will allow you to continue using your laptop until the touchpad issue is resolved.
12. Contact ASUS support
If none of the above solutions work, it might be time to seek assistance from ASUS support. They will be able to provide specialized guidance and solutions tailored to your specific ASUS laptop model.
In conclusion, a disappearing cursor on your ASUS laptop can be an annoying problem, but thankfully there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve it. Whether it’s a simple touchpad toggle, driver update, or contacting support, you can get your cursor back and resume your work or leisure activities without further interruption.