What to do if your Apple laptop wonʼt turn on?

There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to turn on your Apple laptop only to be met with a blank screen. But don’t panic! There are several steps you can take to troubleshoot and fix the issue. Follow these tips to get your laptop up and running again.
1. Check the power source
The first thing to do is to make sure your laptop is connected to a power source. Check if the power adapter is properly plugged into the wall outlet or power strip, and ensure the other end is securely connected to your laptop. If you’re using a MacBook, verify that the charging cable is properly connected to the USB-C port.
2. Inspect the power adapter and cable
Examine the power adapter and cable for any signs of damage or fraying. If there are visible signs of wear and tear, it’s possible that a faulty adapter or cable is causing the problem. In such cases, consider replacing either the adapter or cable with a new one.
3. Reset the SMC
Sometimes, resetting the System Management Controller (SMC) can help resolve power-related issues. The steps to reset the SMC differ based on the laptop model, so refer to Apple’s support website for specific instructions on how to do this for your particular MacBook.
4. Check for signs of life
Press the power button and observe your laptop for any signs of activity. Look for indicator lights, listen for sounds such as fan or drive spinning noises, or feel for vibrations that could indicate your laptop is booting up. If there are signs of life, but the screen remains blank, proceed to the next step.
5. Connect to an external display
Connect your laptop to an external display using the appropriate cables. If the external display shows the MacBook’s screen, it suggests that there might be an issue with your laptop’s built-in display. In this case, take your laptop to an Apple Store or authorized service provider for further diagnosis and repair.
6. Perform a hard reset
If your laptop is completely unresponsive, performing a hard reset can help. To do this, press and hold the power button for about ten seconds until your laptop turns off. Then release the button and press it again to turn your laptop back on.
7. Verify the battery
If you’re using a MacBook, a faulty battery could be the culprit. Connect your laptop to a power source and wait for a few minutes. If the battery is completely drained, you may see a low battery icon on the screen. Allow your laptop to charge for some time and try turning it on again.
8. Check for software issues
In some cases, software glitches or conflicts can prevent your laptop from turning on. Attempt to boot your MacBook in Safe Mode by pressing and holding the Shift key while turning it on. If your laptop starts up successfully, you can then troubleshoot any software-related issues.
9. Perform a disk repair
A corrupted or failing hard drive can prevent your laptop from turning on. Boot your MacBook in Recovery Mode by holding down Command + R during startup. From there, you can access Disk Utility and attempt to repair your hard drive.
10. Seek professional help
If none of the above steps work, it may be time to seek professional assistance. Visit an Apple Store or authorized service provider to have your laptop assessed by experts who can diagnose and fix the issue.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Why is my MacBook not turning on even when plugged in?
There could be several reasons for this, including a faulty power adapter, damaged charging cable, or issues with the power source.
2. How do I reset the SMC on my MacBook Pro?
To reset the SMC on a MacBook Pro with a non-removable battery, shut it down, press and hold Shift + Control + Option, then press the power button simultaneously and release all keys at once.
3. Why is my MacBook unresponsive after a hard reset?
If performing a hard reset doesn’t resolve the issue, there may be a deeper hardware problem, and professional assistance should be sought.
4. Can a dead battery prevent a MacBook from turning on?
Yes, if the battery charge is completely depleted, your MacBook may not turn on until it has been connected to a power source and allowed to charge for some time.
5. What should I do if my MacBook’s screen remains black?
Try connecting your laptop to an external display to see if the issue lies with your MacBook’s built-in display. If the external display works, the problem may be with the internal display or its connection.
6. How long does it take for a MacBook to charge from a dead battery?
Charging times can vary depending on the MacBook model and the power source, but it is generally recommended to allow at least an hour or two for the battery to regain enough charge to turn on.
7. Why is my MacBook stuck on the Apple logo during startup?
This could indicate a software issue or a problem with the startup disk. Booting in Safe Mode or Recovery Mode can help troubleshoot and resolve this problem.
8. Can I repair a failing hard drive on my own?
Repairing a failing hard drive is a complex task best left to professionals who have the necessary tools and expertise.
9. How can I back up my data if my MacBook won’t turn on?
If your MacBook is not turning on at all, you may be unable to back up your data directly. However, you can consult a professional data recovery service for options to retrieve your data.
10. Is it worth repairing an old MacBook?
Whether it’s worth repairing an old MacBook depends on the extent of the issue, the age of the laptop, and your personal preferences. Consulting with a professional can help you make an informed decision.