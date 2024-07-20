**What to do if my computer is stuck on restarting?**
Having your computer stuck on the restarting screen can be frustrating, especially if you have important work to do or need to access your files urgently. However, the good news is that there are several solutions you can try to get your computer back up and running. Here’s what you can do if your computer is stuck on restarting:
1. **Check for physical issues:** Ensure that there are no external factors causing the issue, such as loose cables or a malfunctioning power button. Inspect the power cable, monitor cable, and other connections to ensure everything is properly plugged in.
2. **Force restart:** Press and hold the power button for about 10-15 seconds until your computer turns off completely. Then, wait for a few seconds and turn it back on. This can help resolve minor software glitches causing the restart loop.
3. **Boot into Safe Mode:** Restart your computer and repeatedly press the F8 key (or a specific key depending on your computer’s manufacturer) until you see the Advanced Boot Options menu. From there, select “Safe Mode” and let your computer boot up. Once in Safe Mode, you can troubleshoot and fix any underlying issues causing the restart problem.
4. **Perform a System Restore:** Boot into Safe Mode as mentioned above, then search for “System Restore” in the Start menu and follow the steps to restore your computer to an earlier date when it was functioning properly. This can help revert any recent changes that might be causing the issue.
5. **Check for Windows updates:** In some cases, a pending Windows update might cause the restarting problem. Boot into Safe Mode and check if there are any updates pending installation. If so, let them install, and then restart your computer to see if the issue is resolved.
6. **Disable automatic restart:** If your computer is stuck in a restart loop, you can disable the automatic restart feature to see if it helps. Boot into Safe Mode, right-click on “This PC” or “My Computer,” select “Properties,” click on “Advanced System Settings,” go to the “Advanced” tab, click on “Settings” under the Startup and Recovery section, then uncheck “Automatically restart.” Click “OK” to save the changes and restart your computer.
7. **Scan for malware:** Run a thorough antivirus or anti-malware scan on your computer, as malware infections can sometimes cause issues that lead to constant restarts. Update your antivirus software and perform a full system scan to eliminate any potential threats.
8. **Check hardware components:** If none of the previous solutions worked, it’s possible that a hardware component is causing the problem. You can try disconnecting external devices one by one (e.g., printers, USB drives, etc.) and then restarting your computer to identify the faulty device.
9. **Update drivers:** Outdated or incompatible device drivers can also cause restarting issues. Visit your computer manufacturer’s website or the individual hardware component manufacturer’s website to check for driver updates. Install any available updates and restart your computer to see if the problem persists.
10. **Perform a clean boot:** Open the System Configuration utility by typing “msconfig” in the Start menu search bar. In the System Configuration window, go to the “Services” tab and check the “Hide all Microsoft services” box. Then, click on “Disable all” and go to the “Startup” tab. Click “Open Task Manager” and disable all startup items. Close Task Manager and click “OK” in the System Configuration window. Restart your computer and see if it restarts normally.
11. **Reset Windows:** If all else fails, you can consider resetting your Windows installation. This will reinstall the operating system while keeping your personal files intact. However, make sure to back up your important data before proceeding with this option.
12. **Contact technical support:** If none of the above solutions work or if you’re uncomfortable troubleshooting on your own, it’s advisable to contact technical support for further assistance. They will be able to guide you through the process or recommend additional steps to resolve the issue.
By following these steps, you should be able to fix the problem of your computer being stuck on the restarting screen. Remember to try the solutions in the given order and keep calm while troubleshooting to ensure the best outcome for your computer.