What to do if my ASUS laptop screen goes black?

Has this ever happened to you? You’re working on your ASUS laptop, and suddenly the screen goes completely black. Panic sets in as you wonder whether you’ll ever be able to retrieve your precious data. Don’t worry, though. There are a few possible solutions you can try to fix this issue.
Here’s what you can do if your ASUS laptop screen goes black:
1. Check the power connection: Ensure that your laptop is properly connected to a power source and that the power cable is securely plugged in. If the battery is low or drained, plug in your laptop and wait for a few minutes to see if the screen turns on.
2. Restart your laptop: Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve minor technical glitches. Hold down the power button until your laptop turns off, and then press it again to turn it back on.
3. Check the brightness settings: If your laptop’s screen brightness is set too low, it may appear as if the screen is black. Press the brightness function key (usually Fn + F5) and adjust the brightness level.
4. Disconnect external devices: Unplug any external devices connected to your laptop, such as USB drives, HDMI cables, or external monitors. Sometimes, conflicts with these devices can cause the black screen issue.
5. Boot into Safe Mode: Restart your laptop and repeatedly press the F8 or F12 key to enter the advanced boot options menu. From there, select “Safe Mode” and let your laptop boot up. If the screen works fine in Safe Mode, a software issue may be causing the black screen problem.
6. Update your graphics driver: Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can cause various display-related problems, including a black screen. Visit ASUS’s official website, navigate to the driver downloads section, and install the latest graphics driver specific to your laptop model.
7. Perform a power cycle: Shut down your laptop, unplug the power cable, and remove the battery if possible. Then, press and hold the power button for about 30 seconds. Reinsert the battery (if applicable), connect your laptop to the power source, and turn it on.
8. Run a virus scan: Malware or viruses can sometimes trigger issues that result in a black screen. Use a reliable antivirus software to scan your laptop for any potential threats and eliminate them.
9. Try an external display: Connect your laptop to an external monitor or TV using an HDMI or VGA cable. If the image appears on the external display, the problem may reside with your laptop’s screen. Contact ASUS support for further assistance.
10. Reset BIOS settings: Restart your laptop and enter the BIOS setup by pressing the corresponding key (such as F2 or Del) during startup. Look for the option to reset the BIOS settings to default and confirm the action. Reboot your laptop and check if the screen returns to normal.
11. Perform a system restore: If the black screen issue started recently and you remember making changes or installing new software, you can use the Windows system restore feature to revert your laptop to a previous working state.
12. Contact ASUS support: If none of the above solutions work, the black screen problem might be due to a hardware failure. It’s best to reach out to ASUS customer support or take your laptop to an authorized service center for further diagnosis and repair.
Related FAQ:
1. How do I know if my laptop screen is completely dead?
If your laptop screen is completely dead, it won’t display anything even when the laptop is powered on, and you won’t hear any startup sounds.
2. Why did my laptop screen go black randomly?
A random black screen on your laptop can be caused by various factors, such as software issues, hardware problems, power connection glitches, or outdated drivers.
3. Can a virus cause a black screen?
Yes, malware or viruses can sometimes cause a black screen issue on your laptop by interfering with the operating system or essential drivers.
4. Is a black screen a sign of a broken laptop?
A black screen alone does not necessarily indicate a broken laptop. It could be caused by multiple factors, including software issues, power problems, or hardware failures.
5. Why does my screen go black after logging in?
If the screen goes black after logging in, it could be due to software conflicts, incompatible applications, incorrect display settings, or malware infections.
6. How do I fix a black screen with cursor on my ASUS laptop?
If you encounter a black screen with a cursor on your ASUS laptop, try pressing Ctrl + Alt + Delete simultaneously, selecting “Task Manager,” and ending any unresponsive tasks or processes.
7. Can a faulty graphics card cause a black screen?
Yes, a faulty or damaged graphics card can cause a black screen problem on your laptop. Updating the graphics driver or replacing the card may be necessary.
8. Why does my laptop screen flicker and then go black?
Screen flickering followed by a black screen may indicate an issue with your laptop’s display connector, graphics driver, or hardware component.
9. How long does a laptop screen last?
The lifespan of a laptop screen varies depending on usage, quality, and maintenance. On average, a laptop screen can last anywhere between 3 to 10 years.
10. Will a factory reset fix a black screen on my ASUS laptop?
A factory reset can potentially fix a black screen issue on your ASUS laptop if it’s caused by software-related problems or incorrect settings.
11. Why does my laptop screen stay black when I turn it on?
A laptop screen staying black upon turning it on can be due to multiple reasons, such as software conflicts, faulty hardware, or issues with the power supply.
12. Can a broken backlight cause a black screen on my laptop?
Yes, a broken or malfunctioning backlight can result in a black screen on your laptop. In such cases, the screen may appear completely dark without any faint image visible.