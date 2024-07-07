What to do if Mac laptop wonʼt turn on?

If you’re facing the frustrating situation where your Mac laptop refuses to turn on, don’t panic just yet. There are several possible reasons for this issue, and various troubleshooting steps you can take to get your laptop up and running again.
1. Check the power connection
The first thing you should do is ensure that your Mac laptop is properly connected to a power source. Check if the power cable is securely plugged into both the laptop and the power outlet. Try using a different outlet or power cable to eliminate the possibility of a faulty connection.
2. Perform a hard reset
If your Mac laptop is unresponsive, performing a hard reset can help. Press and hold the power button for approximately 10 seconds until your laptop shuts down completely. Then, release the power button and press it again to turn your laptop back on.
3. Disconnect peripherals
Sometimes, incompatible or faulty peripherals can prevent your Mac laptop from turning on. Disconnect all peripherals, such as external hard drives, printers, or USB devices, and then try to power on your laptop again.
4. Reset the SMC
The System Management Controller (SMC) controls power-related functions on your Mac laptop. Resetting the SMC can help resolve power-related issues. The steps to reset the SMC vary depending on your Mac model, so refer to Apple’s support documentation for the specific instructions for your laptop.
5. Check the battery
If you have a MacBook with a removable battery, try removing it and then reinserting it after a few seconds. For MacBook models with a non-removable battery, connect your laptop to a power source and let it charge for a while. If the battery is completely drained, it may take some time before your Mac turns on.
6. Try a different charger
In some cases, a faulty charger can prevent your Mac laptop from turning on. Borrow a charger from someone with a similar MacBook and see if it works. If it does, consider purchasing a new charger to replace the faulty one.
7. Perform a safe boot
Starting your Mac laptop in safe mode can isolate and troubleshoot potential software-related issues. To do this, press and hold the Shift key while your Mac turns on. If your laptop starts in safe mode, use the Disk Utility to check for any disk or file system issues.
8. Boot into Recovery Mode
If safe mode doesn’t work, you can try booting your Mac laptop into Recovery Mode. Hold down Command + R while turning on your laptop and release the keys when the Apple logo appears. From here, you can troubleshoot and repair your Mac using the various options available.
9. Reset NVRAM
Resetting the Non-Volatile Random-Access Memory (NVRAM) can help if your Mac laptop won’t turn on or is experiencing certain hardware-related issues. Shut down your laptop, then press and hold Option + Command + P + R while turning it back on. Continue holding the keys until you hear the startup sound for the second time.
10. Check for physical damage
Inspect your Mac laptop for any physical damage, such as liquid spills or visible signs of impact. If you find any damage, it may be necessary to take your laptop to an authorized service center for repair.
11. Contact Apple support
If none of the previous steps resolve the issue and your Mac laptop still won’t turn on, it’s time to reach out to Apple support. They can provide further guidance and assistance in diagnosing and resolving the problem.
12. Consider professional repair
If your Mac laptop is out of warranty and you’re unable to resolve the issue on your own, consulting a professional repair service may be necessary. They have the expertise to diagnose and fix hardware-related problems with your Mac laptop.
Follow these troubleshooting steps if your Mac laptop won’t turn on:
1. Check the power connection.
2. Perform a hard reset.
3. Disconnect peripherals.
4. Reset the SMC.
5. Check the battery.
6. Try a different charger.
7. Perform a safe boot.
8. Boot into Recovery Mode.
9. Reset NVRAM.
10. Check for physical damage.
11. Contact Apple support.
12. Consider professional repair.