**What to do if keyboard is not working on pc?**
Having a non-responsive keyboard on your computer can be frustrating and hinder your ability to perform tasks. However, before you panic and rush to buy a new keyboard, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve the issue. Here are some possible solutions to explore if your keyboard is not working on your PC.
1. **Check the connections**: Ensure that the keyboard is properly connected to your computer. If it’s a wired keyboard, unplug and reconnect the USB cable. For wireless keyboards, make sure the batteries are not dead and re-establish the wireless connection if necessary.
2. **Try a different USB port**: Connect your keyboard to another USB port on your computer to determine if the issue lies with the port. Sometimes, certain USB ports on a PC may stop working, and this simple switch can help resolve the problem.
3. **Restart your computer**: A simple restart can often fix minor glitches, including unresponsive peripherals. Restarting your computer can help refresh the system and allow your keyboard to be recognized properly.
4. **Check for driver updates**: Outdated or incompatible drivers can cause keyboard issues. Visit the manufacturer’s website to ensure you have the latest drivers installed. Alternatively, right-click on the keyboard driver in Device Manager (found in the Control Panel) and choose “Update driver” to allow Windows to search for the latest driver software.
5. **Use the keyboard troubleshooter**: Windows has a built-in troubleshooter that can help diagnose and fix keyboard problems. To access it, go to the Control Panel, select “Troubleshooting,” and then choose the option for keyboard troubleshooting. Follow the on-screen instructions for any recommended fixes.
6. **Clean the keyboard**: Over time, dust and debris can accumulate beneath the keys, leading to unresponsive or sticky keys. Gently clean your keyboard using compressed air or a soft brush to remove any obstructions and improve its functionality.
7. **Test the keyboard on another computer**: If possible, connect your keyboard to another computer and check if it works. This will help determine if the issue is with the keyboard itself or the computer.
8. **Check for malware**: Malware can interfere with the proper functioning of your keyboard. Run a reputable antivirus scan to check for any malicious software that might be causing the problem.
9. **Check the keyboard accessibility settings**: In some cases, certain accessibility settings could be affecting the keyboard’s functionality. Go to the Control Panel and select “Ease of Access” or “Accessibility” settings to ensure no options are turned on that may hinder keyboard input.
10. **Perform a system restore**: If your keyboard was working properly before, but suddenly stopped, performing a system restore can help revert your computer to a previous state where the keyboard was functioning correctly.
11. **Try using a different keyboard**: Borrow or purchase a different keyboard to test on your computer. If the new keyboard works fine, it indicates that the issue lies with your original keyboard, and it may need to be repaired or replaced.
12. **Contact technical support**: If all else fails, don’t hesitate to reach out to your computer manufacturer’s technical support or consult a professional technician for further assistance in resolving the keyboard issue.
FAQs
1. Why is my keyboard not working after Windows update?
A Windows update can sometimes disrupt the keyboard functionality due to driver conflicts or compatibility issues. Try updating the keyboard driver or performing a system restore to fix the problem.
2. Why are some keys on my keyboard not working?
If only specific keys on your keyboard are not functioning, it may be due to debris or damage beneath those keys. Cleaning the keyboard or replacing the affected keys might solve the issue.
3. How do I enable the on-screen keyboard?
If your physical keyboard is not working, you can use the on-screen keyboard feature in Windows. Access it by searching for “On-Screen Keyboard” in the Start menu and use it as an alternative input method.
4. What should I do if my laptop keyboard is not working?
For laptops, try removing and reinserting the battery. Disconnect any external keyboards and use the built-in keyboard. If that fails, connect an external USB keyboard to bypass the laptop keyboard.
5. Can a faulty USB port cause keyboard problems?
Yes, a faulty USB port can prevent your keyboard from working. Try connecting the keyboard to a different USB port to determine if the issue lies with the port or the keyboard itself.
6. How do I clean my keyboard without removing the keys?
You can clean your keyboard without removing the keys by using compressed air to blow away dust and debris. Alternatively, use a soft brush or cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to clean between the keys.
7. Why is my wireless keyboard not connecting to my computer?
Ensure the wireless receiver is connected properly to your computer and that the keyboard’s batteries are not dead. Press the designated connect buttons on both the keyboard and receiver to establish a connection.
8. Why is my laptop keyboard typing the wrong characters?
If your laptop keyboard is typing the wrong characters, it’s likely that the language or keyboard layout settings have been changed. Adjust the settings in the Control Panel or language preferences to resolve the issue.
9. Why is my keyboard not working in BIOS?
If your keyboard stops working in the BIOS menu, it could be due to a hardware malfunction or compatibility issue. Try updating the BIOS firmware or replacing the keyboard if necessary.
10. Can a virus cause keyboard issues?
Yes, certain types of malware can interfere with your keyboard’s functionality. Use a reputable antivirus program to scan your computer and remove any potential threats.
11. How do I use the function keys on my keyboard?
Function keys on a keyboard often have secondary functionalities that can be activated by simultaneously pressing the “Fn” key. For example, “Fn + F9” might enable or disable the touchpad on a laptop.
12. Should I reset my computer if my keyboard is not working?
Resetting your computer should be a last resort after exhausting other troubleshooting steps. It may help resolve the issue, but it will also delete your personal files, so make sure to back up important data before proceeding.