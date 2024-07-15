**What TCL TVs Have HDMI 2.1?**
TCL has become one of the most popular brands in the television industry, offering a wide range of affordable yet feature-packed TVs. HDMI 2.1 is the latest HDMI specification that provides enhanced audio and video capabilities for a superior home theater experience. For those looking for TCL TVs with HDMI 2.1 support, there are a few models available. Let’s explore which TCL TVs have HDMI 2.1 and delve into some related FAQs.
What TCL TVs Have HDMI 2.1?
The **TCL 6-Series (R635)** models released in 2020 and later boast HDMI 2.1 support.
FAQs:
1. What are the key benefits of HDMI 2.1?
HDMI 2.1 offers several advantages, including support for higher resolutions (up to 10K), higher refresh rates (up to 120Hz), and enhanced gaming features like variable refresh rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).
2. What is VRR?
VRR or Variable Refresh Rate allows a TV to synchronize its refresh rate with the game console or PC, reducing screen tearing and providing a smoother gaming experience.
3. What is ALLM?
ALLM stands for Auto Low Latency Mode. It allows the TV to automatically switch to its lowest input lag mode when it receives signals from a compatible gaming console or device, minimizing delays between action and on-screen response.
4. Can HDMI 2.1 support 4K and HDR content?
Absolutely! HDMI 2.1 supports both 4K resolution and HDR (High Dynamic Range) for stunning picture quality with a wide range of colors and improved contrast.
5. Can I connect my HDMI 2.0 devices to a TCL TV with HDMI 2.1?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 is backward compatible, so you can connect HDMI 2.0 devices to TCL TVs with HDMI 2.1 ports without any issues. However, you won’t benefit from the additional features HDMI 2.1 offers unless you use compatible devices.
6. What other connectivity options are available on TCL 6-Series TVs?
In addition to HDMI 2.1 ports, TCL 6-Series TVs have multiple HDMI 2.0 ports, USB ports, an Ethernet port, headphone jack, and built-in Wi-Fi for added convenience.
7. Can TCL 6-Series TVs display 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution?
No, TCL 6-Series TVs with HDMI 2.1 support can display 120Hz refresh rate at 1440p resolution, not at 4K. However, these TVs still support 4K resolution at lower refresh rates (60Hz).
8. What sizes are available for the TCL 6-Series TVs with HDMI 2.1?
The TCL 6-Series TVs with HDMI 2.1 are available in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.
9. What is the picture quality like on TCL 6-Series TVs?
The TCL 6-Series is renowned for its excellent picture quality, thanks to mini-LED technology, Dolby Vision, and impressive local dimming zones that offer deep blacks and vibrant colors.
10. How much do TCL 6-Series TVs with HDMI 2.1 cost?
The price for the TCL 6-Series TVs varies depending on the size, with the 55-inch model starting around $650, the 65-inch around $900, and the 75-inch around $1,400.
11. Are these TVs good for gaming?
Yes, TCL 6-Series TVs with HDMI 2.1 are highly suitable for gaming, thanks to their low input lag, VRR support, and ALLM. They provide an immersive gaming experience without breaking the bank.
12. Can I use TCL 6-Series TVs for streaming?
Absolutely! These TVs come with built-in Roku TV, offering easy access to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
In conclusion, TCL 6-Series TVs released in 2020 and later carry the HDMI 2.1 specification, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and improved gaming features. With excellent picture quality and a range of sizes to choose from, TCL 6-Series TVs with HDMI 2.1 present a compelling option for those seeking an immersive home entertainment experience.