What SSD to buy for steam deck?

The Steam Deck from Valve has taken the gaming community by storm, offering a handheld gaming experience like no other. With its powerful specs and portability, many gamers are already considering purchasing this device. One important aspect to consider when buying a Steam Deck is the storage capacity. While the device does come with built-in storage, it is always a good idea to have an additional SSD to expand the storage. But which SSD is the best one to buy for the Steam Deck?
The Best SSD for the Steam Deck
When it comes to choosing the ideal SSD for the Steam Deck, **the Samsung 970 EVO Plus is an excellent choice**. This SSD offers exceptional performance and reliability, making it perfect for gaming on the go. With capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB, you can easily choose the size that suits your gaming needs.
The Samsung 970 EVO Plus utilizes the NVMe interface, allowing for incredibly fast read and write speeds. With its PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 interface, this SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,300 MB/s, respectively. These impressive speeds ensure quick loading times and smooth gameplay on the Steam Deck.
Additionally, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus is known for its durability. It boasts a lifespan of up to 1,200 TBW (Terabytes Written) and comes with a five-year limited warranty, giving you peace of mind that your investment is protected.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any SSD with the Steam Deck?
While any compatible SSD can be used with the Steam Deck, it is recommended to choose one that offers high performance and reliability, such as the Samsung 970 EVO Plus.
2. How much storage do I need for the Steam Deck?
The amount of storage you need depends on your gaming preferences. However, it is advisable to opt for at least 500GB or more to accommodate a variety of games.
3. Are there any specific requirements for the SSD when using it with the Steam Deck?
The SSD must have an M.2 2230 or M.2 2242 form factor and support the NVMe interface.
4. Are there any other SSDs worth considering for the Steam Deck?
Apart from the Samsung 970 EVO Plus, other SSDs that offer similar performance and reliability include the Western Digital Black SN750, Kingston A2000, and Crucial P5.
5. Can I install the SSD into the Steam Deck myself?
Yes, the Steam Deck features a user-accessible M.2 expansion slot, allowing you to easily install the SSD yourself.
6. Will installing an SSD void the warranty of my Steam Deck?
No, Valve has confirmed that installing an SSD will not void the warranty of the Steam Deck.
7. Can I transfer games from the built-in storage to the SSD?
Yes, you can transfer games between the built-in storage and the SSD to manage your storage effectively.
8. Can I use an external SSD with the Steam Deck?
While the Steam Deck does not have native support for external SSDs, you can use a USB-C to NVMe adapter to connect an external SSD.
9. What other factors should I consider when choosing an SSD for the Steam Deck?
Besides performance and reliability, you should also consider the price, capacity, and compatibility with the Steam Deck.
10. Can I use multiple SSDs with the Steam Deck?
No, the Steam Deck currently supports only one M.2 SSD for storage expansion.
11. Will using a high-speed SSD improve gaming performance on the Steam Deck?
While a high-speed SSD can help reduce loading times, the overall gaming performance on the Steam Deck is primarily dependent on the device’s CPU and GPU.
12. Can I use an SSD from an older gaming console with the Steam Deck?
No, the Steam Deck requires an M.2 SSD with specific form factors and interface support. SSDs from older consoles will not be compatible.