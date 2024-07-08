When it comes to maintaining your vehicle, ensuring clear visibility on the road is of utmost importance. Windshield wipers play a critical role in wiping away rain, snow, and debris from your windshield, providing you with a clear line of sight while driving. If you own a 2017 RAM 1500 and are uncertain about the appropriate size of wipers for your vehicle, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will address the question: What size wipers for 2017 RAM 1500?
The correct size of wipers for a 2017 RAM 1500 is 22 inches for the driver’s side and 22 inches for the passenger side. These windshield wiper sizes ensure optimal coverage and performance, allowing for clear visibility in various weather conditions.
FAQs:
1. Are the wipers for the driver’s and passenger’s sides the same size?
No, the driver’s side wiper is typically longer than the passenger side wiper to accommodate the larger area of the windshield.
2. Can I use a different size wiper if I can’t find the exact size?
While it is recommended to use the specified size for optimal performance, you can use wipers that are slightly larger or smaller if the exact size is not available. However, it may affect the wipers’ efficiency and coverage.
3. Are there any specific wiper brands recommended for the RAM 1500?
There is no specific brand recommended for the RAM 1500. However, it is advisable to choose well-known and reputable brands that offer high-quality wiper blades for better durability and performance.
4. How often should I replace the wiper blades on my RAM 1500?
Wiper blades typically last between 6 months to a year, depending on usage and weather conditions. It is important to inspect them regularly and replace them as soon as they show signs of wear or failure, such as streaking, skipping, or making excessive noise.
5. Can I install new wiper blades myself?
Yes, replacing wiper blades is a fairly simple task that can be done by most vehicle owners. Many wiper blades come with easy-to-follow instructions for installation. However, if you’re unsure or uncomfortable doing it yourself, you can always seek assistance from a professional.
6. Is it necessary to replace both wiper blades at the same time?
While it is not mandatory, it is generally recommended to replace both wiper blades simultaneously. This ensures consistent performance and even wear on the windshield.
7. Can I use rain repellent treatments instead of replacing the wiper blades?
Rain repellent treatments can improve visibility to some extent, but they cannot replace the need for functioning wiper blades. It is essential to have quality wiper blades to effectively clear the windshield during heavy rain or snow.
8. How do I know when it’s time to replace the wiper blades?
If the wiper blades leave streaks, make noise, skip over sections of the windshield, or show signs of deterioration such as cracking or splitting, it is time to replace them.
9. How do I ensure the longevity of my wiper blades?
To prolong the lifespan of your wiper blades, it is recommended to clean them regularly and wipe the rubber edges with a soft cloth moistened with windshield washer fluid. Additionally, avoid using the wipers on a dry windshield as it can lead to premature wear.
10. Can I use winter wiper blades on my RAM 1500 year-round?
Winter wiper blades are designed for improved performance in cold weather conditions. While they can be used year-round, they may not provide the same level of effectiveness during other seasons.
11. Are there any styling or design options available for wiper blades?
Yes, there are various wiper blade designs available in the market, including beam-style wiper blades and hybrid wiper blades. These designs offer improved performance and durability compared to traditional bracket-style wiper blades.
12. Can I reuse the existing wiper blade frame when replacing the rubber insert only?
Some wiper blade models allow for the replacement of just the rubber insert, while others require replacing the entire blade. However, it is recommended to replace the entire blade to ensure optimal performance, especially if the wiper blades are already worn out or old.
In conclusion, the 2017 RAM 1500 requires 22-inch wiper blades for both the driver’s and passenger’s sides. It is crucial to choose high-quality wiper blades and maintain them regularly for optimal performance and clear visibility on the road.