If you are building your own PC or upgrading your existing computer, one crucial consideration is the size of the motherboard that will fit in your chosen case. The size of the motherboard determines the overall compatibility and the available features for your system. When it comes to mid tower cases, there are various motherboard sizes to choose from. In this article, we will explore the answer to the question, “What size motherboard fits in a mid tower?” and provide additional related FAQs.
What size motherboard fits in a mid tower?
**The most common motherboard size that fits in a mid tower case is the ATX (Advanced Technology Extended) form factor.**
The ATX motherboard measures 305mm x 244mm (12″ x 9.6″). It is the standard size for mid-range and high-end motherboards, offering a good balance between features, expansion slots, and affordability. With this size, you can expect ample space for components and multiple PCIe slots for graphics cards, sound cards, and other peripherals.
1. What other motherboard sizes fit in a mid tower?
Besides ATX, you may also find mid tower cases that accommodate other smaller motherboard sizes such as Micro-ATX (mATX) and Mini-ITX. However, these options might limit your expansion capabilities and available features.
2. What is a Micro-ATX (mATX) motherboard?
Micro-ATX motherboards are smaller than ATX but still offer a decent amount of features and expansion slots. They measure 244mm x 244mm (9.6″ x 9.6″) and are compatible with mid tower cases that specifically support this size.
3. What is a Mini-ITX motherboard?
Mini-ITX motherboards are the smallest among the three sizes mentioned. They measure only 170mm x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and are ideal for small form factor (SFF) builds, where space is limited. A mid tower case that supports Mini-ITX can also accommodate larger motherboards, but the reverse is not true.
4. Can I use a smaller motherboard size in a mid tower?
Yes, a smaller motherboard size can fit in a mid tower, as many cases have mounting holes to cater to various sizes. However, if you choose a smaller motherboard, you may end up with more empty space inside your case, reducing its visual aesthetics.
5. Can I use a larger motherboard size in a mid tower?
Generally, mid tower cases do not support larger motherboard sizes, such as Extended ATX (E-ATX). Choosing a motherboard size that exceeds the case’s specifications will lead to compatibility issues and the inability to mount the motherboard correctly.
6. Can I mount an ATX motherboard in a smaller case?
If you have an ATX motherboard, it won’t fit in a smaller case designed for Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX. Motherboard sizes need to match the case form factor for proper installation.
7. Are there any advantages to choosing a smaller motherboard in a mid tower case?
Opting for a smaller motherboard, such as Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX, in a mid tower case allows for more open space and potentially better airflow. It can also provide a cleaner and less cluttered look.
8. How many expansion slots does an ATX motherboard have?
An ATX motherboard typically has 7 expansion slots, allowing you to install multiple graphics cards, sound cards, or additional expansion cards.
9. How many expansion slots does a Micro-ATX motherboard have?
Micro-ATX motherboards usually have 4 expansion slots, limiting the number of additional cards you can install.
10. How many expansion slots does a Mini-ITX motherboard have?
Due to their compact size, Mini-ITX motherboards typically have only one expansion slot. It is important to consider this if you require multiple PCIe cards.
11. Can I overclock my CPU with a smaller motherboard?
Smaller motherboards, like Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX, can still support CPU overclocking, but they may have fewer power phases or voltage regulation features compared to larger ATX motherboards.
12. Do all mid tower cases have removable motherboard trays for easy installation?
While many mid tower cases feature removable motherboard trays for convenient installation and cable management, not all cases offer this feature. When choosing a mid tower case, make sure it meets your desired level of accessibility.